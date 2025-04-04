$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11959 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 20890 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60110 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 206009 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118444 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 384879 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306032 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213006 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243838 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254910 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Spanish authorities approved the reduction of the working week in the country to 37.5 hours

The Spanish government has approved a reduction in the working week from 40 to 37. 5 hours without changing wages. The proposal must be approved by the parliament, where there are already disagreements over its support.

News of the World • February 4, 07:13 PM • 27596 views

The oldest man in the world has passed away - what is known about him

116-year-old Japanese Tomiko Itooka, recognized as the world's oldest person by the Guinness Book of Records, has died of old age. She received this title in September 2024 after the death of 117-year-old Spaniard Maria Branias Morera.

News of the World • January 4, 12:50 PM • 29257 views

The latest wave of the Dana storm in Spain: red alert level canceled, condition of the most affected areas clarified

The Spanish Meteorological Agency has canceled the red level of flood danger in Valencia and Malaga. The disaster affected 78 municipalities, and more than 4,200 people were evacuated.

News of the World • November 14, 12:18 PM • 21683 views

Thousands of people protest in Spain over authorities' response to deadly floods

Mass protests against the actions of the regional authorities during the deadly floods took place in Valencia. Demonstrators accuse the authorities of belatedly raising the alarm, which led to numerous casualties.

News of the World • November 10, 12:11 AM • 32060 views

The aftermath of the storm in Spain: Catalonia recovers from flooding, search for missing persons continues in Albacete

Catalonia is recovering from large-scale flooding that led to the closure of roads and the shutdown of the railroad. The search for missing persons continues in the province of Albacete. The total death toll has reached 215 people.

News of the World • November 5, 10:29 AM • 18159 views

The maximum degree of danger has been activated on the Barcelona coast due to the DANA storm

The maximum level of danger has been declared on the Barcelona coast due to the DANA storm, with up to 180 mm of precipitation expected in 12 hours. Due to heavy rains, part of El Prat airport is flooded and rail service is suspended.

News of the World • November 4, 01:23 PM • 20692 views

Former head of Catalonia Puigdemont suddenly returned to Barcelona: what is known

The former head of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, unexpectedly returned to Spain after 7 years in exile. He spoke to supporters in Barcelona, after which the police launched an operation to find and arrest him.

News of the World • August 8, 02:03 PM • 26926 views