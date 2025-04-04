The Spanish government has approved a reduction in the working week from 40 to 37. 5 hours without changing wages. The proposal
must be approved by the parliament, where there are already disagreements over its support.
116-year-old Japanese Tomiko Itooka, recognized as the world's oldest person by the Guinness Book of Records, has died of old age. She received this title in September 2024 after the death of 117-year-old Spaniard Maria Branias Morera.
The Spanish Meteorological Agency has canceled the red level of flood danger in Valencia and Malaga. The disaster affected 78
municipalities, and more than 4,200 people were evacuated.
Mass protests against the actions of the regional authorities during the deadly floods took place in Valencia. Demonstrators
accuse the authorities of belatedly raising the alarm, which led to numerous casualties.
Catalonia is recovering from large-scale flooding that led to the closure of roads and the shutdown of the railroad. The search
for missing persons continues in the province of Albacete. The total death toll has reached 215 people.
The maximum level of danger has been declared on the Barcelona coast due to the DANA storm, with up to 180 mm of precipitation
expected in 12 hours. Due to heavy rains, part of El Prat airport is flooded and rail service is suspended.
The former head of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, unexpectedly returned to Spain after 7 years in exile. He spoke to supporters in
Barcelona, after which the police launched an operation to find and arrest him.