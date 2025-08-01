Spain set a new tourism record: over 44 million people visited the country in the first 6 months of 2025 1 August 2025

In the first half of 2025, Spain welcomed 44.5 million tourists, setting a new record. The cumulative spending of travelers increased by 7.5%, bringing almost 60 billion euros to the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to EFE.

Details

Spain has once again "broken its record for the number of tourists in the first half of the year, with 44.5 million visitors." This, as stated, is 4.7% more than last year. It is also stated that "tourists spent 59.622 billion, 7.5% more than last year." This amount is also an all-time high. In particular, the average daily expenditure was 209 euros, which is 6.5% more than at the end of June 2024. This increase in average daily expenditure per person in June occurred simultaneously with a 2.8% reduction in the average trip duration (to 6.6 days). In other words, tourists are vacationing less but spending more.

Who vacations most often in Spain

In the first half of 2025, tourists from Great Britain, Germany, and France most frequently visited Spain. As stated, almost 9 million Britons arrived (a 5.2% increase), 5.7 million Germans (+3%), and 5.6 million French (+3.1%). They also left the most money in the country: Britons – 17.6% of all expenditures, Germans – 12.3%, French – 7.9%.

Most popular destinations

The number of American tourists also increased to 2.12 million (+3.4%). The most popular destinations remain Catalonia (9.3 million tourists), the Canary Islands (7.8 million), and Andalusia (6.8 million).

In terms of spending for the half-year, the Canary Islands lead (19.9% of the total), followed by Catalonia (17.7%) and Andalusia (15.3%). In June, the Balearic Islands took the lead in spending (21%), followed by Catalonia (19.8%) and Andalusia (14.7%).

The most expensive vacation was in Madrid, where the average daily expenditure reached 329 euros per person. In Catalonia, this figure was 251 euros. The largest increase in spending was recorded in Andalusia - +17.3% to 200 euros. The Balearic Islands also exceeded the 200 euro mark (218 euros, +5%).

Where tourists stop most often

Over 36 million tourists chose market accommodation options: rental housing showed the largest growth - almost 10%, hotels - only 1.6%, although most guests stayed in them (28.7 million). At the same time, more people started staying in their own homes (+12.4%) or with relatives and friends (+10.4%).

In June, 67% of all overnight stays were in hotels — 7.4% more than last year. Tourists who chose hotels spent more, while spending on accommodation with relatives decreased by almost 6%.

