"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
Is there a real threat to Dnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
"The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer": weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Global tourism market to triple by 2040, with China spending the most

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

Analysts predict global tourism spending to grow from $5 trillion in 2024 to $15 trillion in 2040. Developing countries, primarily China, India, and Saudi Arabia, will be the main drivers of this growth.

Global tourism market to triple by 2040, with China spending the most

By 2040, the leisure travel market will be worth $15 trillion. Annual consumer spending on travel will triple, according to a report from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and estimates from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

Reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Global spending on leisure and tourism will triple over the next 15 years due to demand from emerging markets, according to a report by leading consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

According to the Boston Consulting Group report, annual consumer spending on travel will triple from $5 trillion in 2024 to $15 trillion in 2040. At the same time, international tourist travel will more than triple from $424 billion in 2024 to $1.4 trillion in 2040.

China will become the country with the highest leisure spending. China, India, and Saudi Arabia will drive significant growth in the tourism industry.

- analysts predict.

"Emerging markets will really drive a lot of the growth, countries like China, India, and Saudi Arabia," says Lara Koslow, senior partner at BCG and one of the report's authors.

North Korea opens beach resort: Kim Jong Un seeks to revive tourism26.06.25, 17:35 • 3118 views

The possible emergence of a "renewed" resort culture will be facilitated by the growth of the middle class in the aforementioned countries. A similar example was demonstrated by the US several decades ago when there was also a rise in earnings and opportunities among the middle-class segments of the United States.

At the same time, Bloomberg notes:

The tourism industry is difficult to quantify.

Most estimates, such as those from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), include things like restaurant spending or the impact of hospitality workers on local economies; in April, the organization estimated that the industry would reach $11.7 trillion, or 10.3% of global gross domestic product, by the end of this year.

- the publication writes.

The BCG figures align with the same approach, Bloomberg summarizes.

Notably, the BCG study did not account for current risks of trade wars or geopolitical conflicts that could disrupt travel in major regions, such as the Middle East. Koslow says these situations are currently "very unclear."

Recall

UNN reported that despite constant threats and instability, Ukrainians are not giving up on travel. The focus is on safe destinations: Lviv Oblast, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, and Zakarpattia. However, the industry faces new difficulties: seasonal price fluctuations, staff shortages.

A second luxury Trump Towers tower will be built in Gurgaon, India16.04.25, 16:04 • 9573 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World Finance
Bloomberg L.P.
India
Saudi Arabia
China
United States
