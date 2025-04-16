$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 15957 views

11:16 AM • 67694 views

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 37493 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 42726 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50070 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91249 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 83480 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35328 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60490 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109265 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

11:16 AM • 67694 views

08:09 AM • 88935 views

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91249 views

April 16, 06:47 AM • 83480 views

April 15, 12:27 PM • 183467 views
A second luxury Trump Towers tower will be built in Gurgaon, India

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2510 views

The Trump Towers project is expanding in India. A second 51-story Trump Residences Gurgaon tower with 298 apartments will be built in Gurgaon, bringing in 35 billion rupees in revenue.

A second luxury Trump Towers tower will be built in Gurgaon, India

The Trump Towers project is expanding in India. The construction of the second Trump Tower in Gurgaon has been announced. The project involves significant investments and aims to generate over 30 billion rupees in revenue.

UNN reports with reference to The Economic Times and Bloomberg.

Details

Trump Organization has announced a residential project in India, in the city of Gurgaon: it is about building the second NCR Trump Tower. It is planned that Gurgaon will be the only city after New York to have two Trump Towers residential towers.

In total, the new residential project Trump Residences Gurgaon will consist of two 51-story towers with 298 apartments. The project will be completed in 5 years and is expected to generate 35 billion rupees in sales revenue.

"Like they're hooked on heroin." US Senator compares Trump and Musk to "greedy junkies" 15.04.25, 10:27 • 5314 views

The tower will be built by North Indian companies Smartworld Developers and Tribeca Developers, who are the official representatives of projects under the Donald Trump brand in India.

Comment

The fact that we are expanding in this wonderful city speaks to the exceptional partnership we have built and the tremendous confidence the Trump Organization has in the future of Gurgaon

- said Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, in a press release.

According to a report by real estate consultant CBRE, sales of luxury housing in India's seven largest cities rose 28% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year.

Apple is shipping 600 tons of iPhones from India to the US to bypass Trump's tariffs - Reuters10.04.25, 15:58 • 8396 views

Reference

Trump handed over management of his company to his sons and transferred his assets to a trust. But experts are closely studying how foreign funds are coming to the Trump Organization - in the United States, the question is being raised as to whether such relations may influence the political decisions of the Republican president's administration.

Currently, Trump's sons' company is seeking to take advantage of the high demand for luxury homes in the world's most populous country. Interestingly, the project's approval comes amid US-India negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement. India was recently subject to corresponding customs duties, but half as much as those levied on some other neighboring countries.

Recall

Asian countries are responding to US tariffs, protecting their financial interests. Japan is negotiating, South Korea is supporting automakers, India is cutting rates.

"Excessive" tourism vs housing affordability: residents of the most popular cities are calling for restrictions on short-term rentals - FT11.04.25, 16:28 • 11083 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldReal Estate
Donald Trump
India
New York City
United States
