"Like they're hooked on heroin." US Senator compares Trump and Musk to "greedy junkies"

U.S. Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders compared Donald Trump, Elon Musk and a number of American oligarchs to "drug addicts" and called them "greedy." This was reported by Fox News, reports UNN.

Details

The senator's words were made during a rally in Idaho. Sanders called Musk and Trump "greedy people" and compared their actions and desires to drug addiction.

These guys have a serious addiction problem. And you know what it is? It's greed. They are like heroin addicts. They can't control themselves. They need more and more, and they don't care who they trample on their way to another billion dollars. So we will solve their addiction problems. - Sanders said.

He added that American society now needs to get rid of the "power of big money."

Bernard Sanders has been a U.S. Senator from Vermont since 2007. He is affiliated with the Democratic Party and participated in the 2016 Democratic presidential primaries, but lost to Hillary Clinton.

Let us remind you

