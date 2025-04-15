$41.180.14
"Like they're hooked on heroin." US Senator compares Trump and Musk to "greedy junkies"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5036 views

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders stated that Trump, Musk, and other oligarchs have an addiction to greed. He compared them to drug addicts who crave ever greater enrichment.

"Like they're hooked on heroin." US Senator compares Trump and Musk to "greedy junkies"

U.S. Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders compared Donald Trump, Elon Musk and a number of American oligarchs to "drug addicts" and called them "greedy." This was reported by Fox News, reports UNN.

Details

The senator's words were made during a rally in Idaho. Sanders called Musk and Trump "greedy people" and compared their actions and desires to drug addiction.

These guys have a serious addiction problem. And you know what it is? It's greed. They are like heroin addicts. They can't control themselves. They need more and more, and they don't care who they trample on their way to another billion dollars. So we will solve their addiction problems.

- Sanders said.

He added that American society now needs to get rid of the "power of big money."

Bernard Sanders has been a U.S. Senator from Vermont since 2007. He is affiliated with the Democratic Party and participated in the 2016 Democratic presidential primaries, but lost to Hillary Clinton.

Let us remind you

U.S. President Donald Trump accused his predecessor Joe Biden, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of the Russian-Ukrainian war. He added that if he were president, there would be no war.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
