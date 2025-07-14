Airport roof collapsed due to powerful earthquake in Spain

Spain was shaken by a 5.5 magnitude earthquake, which occurred just a day after the country was hit by flash floods and heavy rain, UNN reports with reference to The Independent.

The earthquake occurred in southern Spain, including the popular tourist resorts of Costa del Sol and Alicante, around 7 am local time on Monday.

In Almeria, the airport roof collapsed after the earthquake shook hundreds of cities, and a car dealership was also damaged.

An airport employee told local media: "We heard some sounds one after another, and then there was a loud explosion and a large cloud of dust appeared."

"We were very scared. Airport staff were having their first coffee of the day, but luckily no one was hurt," he said.

The Spanish newspaper El País reported that Granada, Malaga and Jaen, as well as Murcia, Alicante and Albacete in the east, were among the most affected areas.

In the city of Huercal-de-Almeria, a Toyota car dealership was damaged. A photograph shows the collapsed ceiling.

The earthquake occurred just a day after heavy rains brought chaos to streets, businesses and holiday plans across much of northeastern Spain.

The Spanish meteorological service AEMET issued storm warnings for Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza, Barcelona, Girona, Lleida and Tarragona, as well as Castellón.

Near Barcelona, 71 patients were forced to evacuate from the Penedes regional hospital, as streets across Catalonia turned into rivers after flash floods on Saturday.

In Cubelles, a town near Barcelona, an eyewitness reported seeing a woman and child swept away by floodwaters after they fell into the overflowing Foix River.

Firefighters rushed to search the river at night, using underwater vehicles, helicopters and drones.

According to AEMET, at least 155 mm of precipitation fell in Barcelona in two to three hours on Saturday. In Navarre, 97 mm of precipitation was recorded. Heavy rains also occurred in Zaragoza and Girona.

Footage shows cars submerged in muddy water, and some vehicles swept away by rivers flowing through the streets.

One video shows cars drifting down the overflowing El Cardener river after it burst its banks, while others were completely submerged.

Rosa Montserrat Fonoll, the mayor of Cubelles, said: "I have never seen anything like this in Cubelles." She added that 200 cubic meters of water per second flowed through the city.

