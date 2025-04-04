Zelenskyy will visit Spain to sign a bilateral security agreement with Madrid that will provide long-term military support for
Ukraine and cooperation in defense, intelligence, sanctions against Russia, and war crimes prosecution.
Former Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales was arrested at Madrid airport in connection with corruption charges, including illegal
contracts, mismanagement and money laundering during his presidency of the Spanish Football Association.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has lodged an official protest with Nicaragua over the arrival of a Russian delegation from occupied Crimea.