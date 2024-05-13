Zelenskyy to visit Spain to sign security agreement - media

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87166 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108527 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151320 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155268 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251417 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174419 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165642 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148361 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226483 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37742 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35520 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69681 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37634 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63682 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251417 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226483 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212445 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238168 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224925 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87166 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63682 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69681 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113135 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114016 views
Actual
Zelenskyy to visit Spain to sign security agreement - media

Zelenskyy to visit Spain to sign security agreement - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19167 views

Zelenskyy will visit Spain to sign a bilateral security agreement with Madrid that will provide long-term military support for Ukraine and cooperation in defense, intelligence, sanctions against Russia, and war crimes prosecution.

In the coming days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr will visit Spain to sign a bilateral security agreement between Kyiv and Madrid. This is reported by El Pais with reference to its own sources, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that this will be Zelenskyy's first bilateral visit to Spain, although last October he already attended the European Political Community summit in Granada. 

According to the publication, the security agreement to be signed by Sanchez and Zelenskyy is similar to those that Kyiv has already signed with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Denmark, or Canada.

The document aims to guarantee sustainable long-term military support and serve as a bridge to full membership in NATO and the EU.

The sources of the publication claim that negotiations on the signing of this agreement began in early March and have already been completed. It is expected that the agreement will be approved by the Spanish Council of Ministers, but will not be submitted for ratification by Congress, as it does not have the legal status of an international treaty.

Ukraine and Spain held talks on a bilateral security agreement. The Presidential Administration provided details16.04.24, 18:45 • 20059 views

Addendum

El Pais explains that the security agreement between Spain and Ukraine will ensure the stability of the military support that Spain already provides to Kyiv through the supply of weapons, training of more than 4,000 soldiers at the Training and Coordination Center in Toledo, and care for dozens of wounded in a military hospital in Zaragoza.

The agreement also obliges Spain to promote the development of the Ukrainian defense industry and exchange information in the field of intelligence and cybersecurity.

In addition, Madrid should maintain economic sanctions against Russia and cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in prosecuting war criminals.

Spanish companies will also supply air surveillance systems and remote weapons stations to protect against drones.

The publication admits that military aid from Spain will be transferred through NATO. 

Recall

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said that Ukraine has already received missiles for the Patriot air defense system, which were sent by Spain and other Western allies

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
el-paisEl País
natoNATO
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
granadaGranada
european-unionEuropean Union
spainSpain
madrydMadrid
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising