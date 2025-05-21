Trump and Ramaphosa said they want to see the end of the war in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The presidents of the United States and South Africa expressed a common desire to see an end to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Ramaphosa stressed that South Africa can share its peacekeeping experience.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump, during a meeting at the White House, say they want to see an end to the war in Ukraine, UNN reports, citing the BBC.
Details
President Trump spoke about the war between Ukraine and Russia, referring to the "bloodbath" in Ukraine.
"This is a bad situation," Trump says, recalling that he recently heard about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to South Africa.
"We would like to see an end to this war," Ramaphosa says, telling Trump that he supports his efforts to end the war.
Ramaphosa says South Africans learned about "peace" from Nelson Mandela and want to pass on some of those lessons to other conflicts around the world.
Recall
US President Donald Trump began a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who arrived at the White House.
The meeting is billed as a trade deal, but the South African government has said that "rethinking bilateral, economic and trade relations" was a specific goal of Ramaphosa's visit to the US.
Relations between the two countries have been strained since Trump froze aid to South Africa in February over allegations of mistreatment of its white minority.