Ukraine terminates a number of agreements with the Russian Federation, Belarus and the CIS: details of Cabinet decisions
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet approved the termination of agreements with the Russian Federation, Belarus and the CIS, including agreements on energy, lending to nuclear power plants and free trade. Withdrawal from agreements on mineral resources has also been initiated.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved draft laws proposing the termination, withdrawal and denunciation of a number of international treaties of Ukraine with the Russian Federation, Belarus and within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). This was reported by the Cabinet's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, UNN informs.
Details
Among other things, the draft law "On Termination, Withdrawal and Denunciation of International Treaties of Ukraine Concluded by the Government of Ukraine with the Governments of the Russian Federation, the Republic of Belarus and within the Commonwealth of Independent States" was approved.
It is also proposed to terminate the following international treaties:
- agreement with the Russian Federation on mutual offset of debt for supplied energy resources and fissile materials of October 30, 1997;
- agreement with the Russian Federation on the terms of reserve supplies and payment for Russian natural gas to Ukraine in 2001 of December 22, 2000;
- agreement with the Russian Federation on granting a state loan for financing the completion of nuclear power plants on the territory of Ukraine of June 21, 2002;
- protocol with Belarus on the gradual abolition of exemptions from the free trade regime of May 21, 2004.
The Cabinet also proposes that the Verkhovna Rada support Ukraine's withdrawal from the following international treaties:
- agreement on cooperation in the field of study, exploration and use of mineral resources of March 27, 1997;
- agreement on measures to prevent and suppress the use of false trademarks and geographical indications of June 4, 1999;
- agreement on the procedure for the transfer of samples of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors of October 18, 2011.
In addition, it is proposed to denounce the agreement on general conditions and a mechanism to support the development of industrial cooperation of enterprises and industries of the CIS member states of December 23, 1993.
Recall
In September 2024, the Cabinet approved a draft law on the termination of 14 international treaties of Ukraine. The document provided for the termination of agreements with Russia, Belarus and within the CIS on cooperation in the military, energy, financial, economic, transport, social and medical spheres.
Government approves draft law on Ukraine's withdrawal from the CIS transit agreement05.07.24, 17:41 • 14770 views