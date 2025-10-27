Catalan party "Junts" leaves Sanchez's coalition over unfulfilled promises

$42.000.10
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 10282 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leading
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 21935 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 21290 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
10:46 AM • 27121 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 36777 views
October 27, 08:41 AM
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 39966 views
October 27, 08:31 AM
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36251 views
October 27, 07:54 AM
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34239 views
October 27, 07:35 AM
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28022 views
October 27, 07:17 AM
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Number of battles in 24 hours decreased by almost a third: General Staff updated the combat map
October 27, 06:18 AM
Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FT
October 27, 07:25 AM
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate
October 27, 09:22 AM
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance Rumors
11:25 AM
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and children
12:28 PM
Publications
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1
01:30 PM
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
12:53 PM
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 21948 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
October 26, 10:00 AM
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 90078 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to know
October 25, 09:55 AM
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
October 25, 08:45 AM
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 127622 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Viktor Orbán
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
China
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and children
12:28 PM
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance Rumors
11:25 AM
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate
October 27, 09:22 AM
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the season
October 27, 12:06 AM
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himself
October 25, 11:20 AM
Catalan party "Junts" leaves Sanchez's coalition over unfulfilled promises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The "Junts" party, an ally of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, has decided to break ties with the ruling party over unfulfilled promises regarding Catalonia's powers, language policy, and amnesty. "Junts" leader Carles Puigdemont announced a party member vote on the final decision.

Catalan party "Junts" leaves Sanchez's coalition over unfulfilled promises

An ally of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the Junts party, announced its withdrawal from the coalition due to unfulfilled promises regarding Catalonia's powers, language policy, and amnesty for leaders of the independence movement. Junts leader Carles Puigdemont announced a party member vote on the final decision, writes UNN with reference to EurActiv.

Details

Catalan ally of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the Junts party, on Monday decided to "unanimously sever ties" with the ruling Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) over "unfulfilled promises" made in exchange for supporting the Spanish Prime Minister's re-election in 2023.

- the publication writes.

During a party meeting in Perpignan, France, party president Carles Puigdemont announced the break with Prime Minister Sánchez's party. He cited as the main reason the government's failure to transfer key powers to Catalonia regarding migration, border control and taxation, to include the Catalan language in the list of official EU languages, and, most importantly, to fully apply the controversial amnesty law to the embezzlement charges brought against him, the exiled leader of the Catalan separatists.

Junts party members will decide on Wednesday and Thursday whether to support the proposal to break the coalition with the socialist government.

Addition

Spain's Supreme Court issued an arrest warrant for Puigdemont, who resides in Waterloo, Belgium, for alleged misuse of 1.6 million euros of public funds to finance the failed 2017 Catalan independence referendum.

However, Puigdemont has repeatedly challenged the court's decision, which ruled that the amnesty law, which frees participants in the Catalan independence movement between 2012 and 2023, does not apply to embezzlement charges. The Sánchez government pushed through this law last year in exchange for the political support of the Junts party, whose seven deputies currently form the basis of the fragile coalition.

Recall

In 2023, having received the support of the Catalan separatist parties Junts and the Republican Party of Catalonia (ERC), as well as other regional parties, Sánchez's socialists (PSOE) stated that they had enough support to win the vote.

There is no prosperity in discord, we must make a push for coexistence and forgiveness - Sánchez told lawmakers in Madrid.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
Carles Puigdemont
Catalonia
Pedro Sánchez
France
Belgium
Spain
Madrid