Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Spain's Constitutional Court confirmed the legality of the amnesty for Catalan separatists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 804 views

Spain's Constitutional Court has confirmed the legality of the 2017 amnesty for Catalan separatists. This decision allowed Pedro Sánchez to retain the post of Prime Minister.

Spain's Constitutional Court confirmed the legality of the amnesty for Catalan separatists

The Spanish Constitutional Court on Thursday definitively confirmed that the amnesty for individuals involved in the 2017 attempt to declare Catalonia's independence complies with the fundamental law. This was reported by Deutsche Welle, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the pardon for separatists was filed by the opposition People's Party. The amnesty was initiated two years ago by the socialists in order to gain support from Catalan political forces. Thanks to this maneuver, Pedro Sánchez secured the prime minister's seat.

By a vote of 6 judges against 4, the servants of Themis determined that the popular appeal would be dismissed. The reversal of judicial sentences for about 300 Catalan figures will remain in force. 

The leader of the Catalan independence movement, Carles Puigdemont, is not on this list – he is not subject to amnesty due to accusations of financial crimes related to the organization of the referendum.  

Spain does not expect any consequences from not meeting the NATO spending target of 5%25.06.25, 16:24 • 1974 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Carles Puigdemont
Catalonia
Deutsche Welle
Spain
