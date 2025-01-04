The oldest man in the world has passed away - what is known about him
Kyiv • UNN
116-year-old Japanese Tomiko Itooka, recognized as the world's oldest person by the Guinness Book of Records, has died of old age. She received this title in September 2024 after the death of 117-year-old Spaniard Maria Branias Morera.
116-year-old Tomiko Itooka, the oldest person in the world according to the Guinness Book of Records, has died of old age. This was reported on Saturday by an official of the western Japanese city of Asiya, where she lived, UNN writes with reference to Kyodo News.
Details
Tomiko Itooka died in the nursing home where she lived, according to the city authorities of Hyogo Prefecture.
Itoka was born on May 23, 1908 in Osaka. She was the oldest of three siblings.
Tomiko became the oldest living person in Japan in December 2023 after the death of 116-year-old Fusa Tatsumi in Kashiwara, Osaka Prefecture. Subsequently, in September 2024, she was recognized as the oldest living person in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records after the death of the previous record holder, 117-year-old Maria Branias Morera from Olot, Catalonia, Spain.
The Guinness Book of World Records named the new oldest man in the world29.11.24, 06:37 • 18246 views