The oldest man in the world has passed away - what is known about him

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 80262 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156874 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132403 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139669 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137252 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177033 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111788 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168636 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104657 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114012 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136815 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136237 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 70699 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104884 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107084 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 156889 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177043 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168645 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196154 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185246 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136238 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136816 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144740 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136258 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153290 views
The oldest man in the world has passed away - what is known about him

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28126 views

116-year-old Japanese Tomiko Itooka, recognized as the world's oldest person by the Guinness Book of Records, has died of old age. She received this title in September 2024 after the death of 117-year-old Spaniard Maria Branias Morera.

116-year-old Tomiko Itooka, the oldest person in the world according to the Guinness Book of Records, has died of old age.  This was reported on Saturday by an official of the western Japanese city of Asiya, where she lived, UNN writes with reference to Kyodo News

Details

Tomiko Itooka died in the nursing home where she lived, according to the city authorities of Hyogo Prefecture.

Itoka was born on May 23, 1908 in Osaka. She was the oldest of three siblings. 

Tomiko became the oldest living person in Japan in December 2023 after the death of 116-year-old Fusa Tatsumi in Kashiwara, Osaka Prefecture. Subsequently, in September 2024, she was recognized as the oldest living person in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records  after the death of the previous record holder, 117-year-old Maria Branias Morera from Olot, Catalonia, Spain.

The Guinness Book of World Records named the new oldest man in the world29.11.24, 06:37 • 18246 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
cataloniaCatalonia
spainSpain
japanJapan

Contact us about advertising