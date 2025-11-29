Catalonia closes main natural park after dead wild boars found with African swine fever - Reuters

$42.190.00
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
05:13 PM • 5306 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
05:02 PM • 7356 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
03:10 PM • 9626 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
02:28 PM • 11693 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 12404 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 12721 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 13007 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 13872 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 14406 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
Popular news
Zelenskyy, at a meeting with Budanov, outlined priorities for negotiations amid the Ukrainian delegation's visit to the USNovember 29, 11:16 AM • 5292 views
Two tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet" blown up: the operation was carried out by the Security Service with Sea Baby dronesVideoNovember 29, 11:19 AM • 4512 views
Orban's translator distorted Putin's words during a meeting in Moscow - mediaNovember 29, 12:55 PM • 11443 views
Trump announces closure of airspace over and around VenezuelaPhotoNovember 29, 01:14 PM • 4854 views
She didn't hear well, she had a bad day: Hungary reacted to the mistranslation of Putin's words about Ukraine02:01 PM • 8682 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideo04:59 PM • 4300 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 61486 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 48232 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 55733 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 54046 views
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideo04:59 PM • 4298 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 33871 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 51741 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 71356 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 103129 views
Catalonia closes main natural park after dead wild boars found with African swine fever - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Catalonia has closed the Collserola natural park near Barcelona after six wild boars were found dead from African swine fever. This is the first outbreak of the disease in Spain since 1994, leading to restrictions on Spanish pork imports by some countries.

Catalonia closes main natural park after dead wild boars found with African swine fever - Reuters

In Catalonia, northeastern Spain, access to the region's main natural park, Collserola, has been banned. This happened after six wild boars were found dead near Barcelona. The cause of their death was African swine fever, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

This is the first outbreak of the disease in Spain since 1994. The Catalan authorities will set traps for wild boars and deploy police to guard the borders of the territory, the publication says.

Although African swine fever is not harmful to humans, it spreads rapidly among pigs and wild boars. Because of this, a number of countries, including Mexico, Great Britain, China, and Taiwan, have restricted or completely banned the import of Spanish pork.

California confirms possible return of medieval plague: resident tests positive after flea bite21.08.25, 16:13 • 4121 view

Yevhen Ustimenko

