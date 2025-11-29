Catalonia closes main natural park after dead wild boars found with African swine fever - Reuters

In Catalonia, northeastern Spain, access to the region's main natural park, Collserola, has been banned. This happened after six wild boars were found dead near Barcelona. The cause of their death was African swine fever, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

This is the first outbreak of the disease in Spain since 1994. The Catalan authorities will set traps for wild boars and deploy police to guard the borders of the territory, the publication says.

Although African swine fever is not harmful to humans, it spreads rapidly among pigs and wild boars. Because of this, a number of countries, including Mexico, Great Britain, China, and Taiwan, have restricted or completely banned the import of Spanish pork.

California confirms possible return of medieval plague: resident tests positive after flea bite