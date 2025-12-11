$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:13 PM • 366 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 1156 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 4396 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
12:12 PM • 7162 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
11:59 AM • 12303 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 12651 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 13977 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 15531 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 32600 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
December 11, 07:59 AM • 21410 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.1m/s
93%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
China launches powerful drone carrier, demonstrating its prowessDecember 11, 06:28 AM • 4348 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPD10:02 AM • 13091 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 10953 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 20855 views
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideo11:42 AM • 11485 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 4396 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 21065 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 32600 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 44691 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 45982 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Friedrich Merz
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Germany
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 11104 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 24612 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 30312 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 26312 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 34816 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
The Diplomat

National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7142 views

The National Bank of Ukraine kept the key policy rate at 15.5% on December 11. This decision was made due to concerns about rising inflation and the stability of the foreign exchange market.

National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market

The National Bank of Ukraine kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid concerns about risks to inflation growth and the stability of the foreign exchange market, the regulator announced on December 11, UNN reports.

The Board of the National Bank of Ukraine decided to keep the key policy rate at 15.5%.

- stated the NBU.

The regulator explained the decision by stating that "against the backdrop of persistent pro-inflationary risks, particularly those related to future international financing," it "is necessary to maintain the attractiveness of hryvnia instruments, the stability of the foreign exchange market, and controlled expectations in order to bring inflation to the 5% target within the policy horizon."

Maintaining the key policy rate at an unchanged level in October, as noted by the National Bank, prevented a decrease in rates on hryvnia instruments. This, as stated, contributed to an increase in the volume of household investments in hryvnia term deposits and government bonds. Interest in hryvnia instruments, according to the report, limited demand for foreign currency and contributed to maintaining a stable situation in the foreign exchange market. "Hryvnia exchange rate fluctuations were two-sided, and exchange rate expectations were controlled. At the same time, a relatively tight monetary policy did not hinder the further development of lending, which is growing at a rate of more than 30% year-on-year," the NBU stated.

"The NBU will flexibly respond to further changes in the distribution of risks to price dynamics," the National Bank emphasized. "In case of persistence or intensification of inflationary risks, particularly due to uncertainty regarding external financing, the NBU will be ready to refrain from easing interest rate policy, and if necessary, take additional measures."

"Instead, a weakening of pro-inflationary risks will allow the NBU to move to a cycle of easing interest rate policy in accordance with the baseline scenario of the October macro-forecast," the regulator reported.

The NBU also listed a number of conclusions:

  • inflation is declining somewhat faster than the NBU's forecast, but inflation expectations remain elevated;
    • a gradual decrease in inflation is expected in the coming months;
      • international assistance is currently sufficient to maintain an adequate level of reserves and non-emission financing of the budget deficit, but uncertainty regarding its future parameters remains;
        • the course of the full-scale war remains the main risk to inflation dynamics and economic development.

          Ukraine's international reserves grew to $54.7 billion – over 10% increase in November – NBU04.12.25, 22:34 • 3675 views

          Julia Shramko

          Economy
          State budget
          National Bank of Ukraine