Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
07:56 PM • 1690 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - Zelenskyy
04:56 PM • 9958 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 20316 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
December 4, 12:31 PM • 20029 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 33777 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 20156 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 20595 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 20803 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 29103 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 20318 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 33777 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperable
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
Ukraine's international reserves grew to $54.7 billion – over 10% increase in November – NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Ukraine's reserves reached $54.7 billion as of December 1, increasing by 10.6% in November. The growth was driven by receipts from partners, which offset the NBU's net sale of foreign currency and debt payments.

Ukraine's international reserves grew to $54.7 billion – over 10% increase in November – NBU

Ukraine's international reserves as of December 1, according to preliminary data, reached $54.7 billion. In November, the indicator increased by 10.6%, which was the largest increase since the beginning of the year. This was reported by the NBU, writes UNN.

Details

The growth of reserves is due to significant inflows from international partners, which covered the net sale of foreign currency by the National Bank and the country's debt payments.

Key growth factors

The government's foreign currency accounts at the NBU received $8.148 billion. Expenses for servicing and repaying public debt in foreign currency amounted to $493 million, and Ukraine also paid $282.6 million to the IMF.

The NBU's net sale of foreign currency in November decreased by 3.9% compared to October and amounted to $2.727 billion.

The National Bank notes that the current volume of international reserves is sufficient to ensure the stability of the foreign exchange market.

Stepan Haftko

Economy
State budget
International Monetary Fund
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine