Ukraine's international reserves grew to $54.7 billion – over 10% increase in November – NBU

Ukraine's international reserves as of December 1, according to preliminary data, reached $54.7 billion. In November, the indicator increased by 10.6%, which was the largest increase since the beginning of the year. This was reported by the NBU, writes UNN.

Details

The growth of reserves is due to significant inflows from international partners, which covered the net sale of foreign currency by the National Bank and the country's debt payments.

Key growth factors

The government's foreign currency accounts at the NBU received $8.148 billion. Expenses for servicing and repaying public debt in foreign currency amounted to $493 million, and Ukraine also paid $282.6 million to the IMF.

The NBU's net sale of foreign currency in November decreased by 3.9% compared to October and amounted to $2.727 billion.

The National Bank notes that the current volume of international reserves is sufficient to ensure the stability of the foreign exchange market.

