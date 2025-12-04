Ukrainians took out 2.1 million microloans in a quarter, average amount growing - infographic

Ukrainian citizens continue to actively use microcredits. In the third quarter alone, they took out 2.1 million microloans, UNN reports, citing Opendatabot.

In total, since the beginning of 2025, microfinance companies have issued 6.5 million loans totaling 40 billion hryvnias. The Opendatabot study states that the average loan is 6,417 hryvnias, and it is growing faster than the belief that "I will definitely repay on time."

Quarter-on-quarter, the number of loans is slightly decreasing – by about 2%. Over the past three months, microcredit organizations have lent out over 13.7 billion hryvnias. - the publication states.

Despite a slight decrease in microloans, the average loan amount per quarter has increased. Currently, the average loan taken from MFIs is 6,417 UAH. For comparison, at the beginning of the year, people borrowed 5,773 hryvnias until payday, Opendatabot added.

Earlier, UNN reported that Ukrainian banks recorded a significant increase in risks in their loan portfolios. This forced them to almost double their provisions for reserves in the third quarter of 2025 – from 1.1 billion to 2.3 billion hryvnias.