December 3, 11:09 PM • 17044 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 30741 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
December 3, 04:02 PM • 31079 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
December 3, 03:15 PM • 42190 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 49906 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 26521 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 29536 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 26153 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
December 3, 09:21 AM • 25967 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 31207 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
Ukrainians took out 2.1 million microloans in a quarter, average amount growing - infographic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

In the third quarter of 2025, Ukrainians took out 2.1 million microloans. In total, since the beginning of the year, 6.5 million loans worth 40 billion hryvnias have been issued, with the average loan amounting to 6,417 hryvnias.

Ukrainians took out 2.1 million microloans in a quarter, average amount growing - infographic

Ukrainian citizens continue to actively use microcredits. In the third quarter alone, they took out 2.1 million microloans, UNN reports, citing Opendatabot.

Details

In total, since the beginning of 2025, microfinance companies have issued 6.5 million loans totaling 40 billion hryvnias. The Opendatabot study states that the average loan is 6,417 hryvnias, and it is growing faster than the belief that "I will definitely repay on time."

Quarter-on-quarter, the number of loans is slightly decreasing – by about 2%. Over the past three months, microcredit organizations have lent out over 13.7 billion hryvnias.

- the publication states.

Despite a slight decrease in microloans, the average loan amount per quarter has increased. Currently, the average loan taken from MFIs is 6,417 UAH. For comparison, at the beginning of the year, people borrowed 5,773 hryvnias until payday, Opendatabot added.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Ukrainian banks recorded a significant increase in risks in their loan portfolios. This forced them to almost double their provisions for reserves in the third quarter of 2025 – from 1.1 billion to 2.3 billion hryvnias.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomyFinance
Ukraine