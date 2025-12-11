Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon

The world-famous Colombian singer shared her impressions of the cartoon "Zootopia 2", but autocorrect decided to add a little "spice" and replaced the name of the cartoon with a word that definitely does not fit a children's session. The Internet instantly picked it up. This is reported by UNN with reference to the singer Shakira's Instagram page.

Details

In her post, Shakira wanted to write about "Zootopia 2", but the automatic word replacement made its adjustments. As a result, instead of the name of the cartoon, a completely different word appeared, far from family viewing. Thus, an accident turned into a loud internet fail.

Network users did not hesitate - memes and jokes poured in at lightning speed. And although Shakira did not plan to create a viral trend, it arose by itself.

Additionally

Popular South Korean singer Psy is under police investigation for possible illegal acquisition of psychotropic drugs. He is suspected of violating medical legislation by obtaining medicines through third parties without personally visiting a hospital.