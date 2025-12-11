Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon

$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
10:29 AM • 1180 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 13740 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
07:59 AM • 14141 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
07:38 AM • 15947 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 25465 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 39948 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 35977 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 36650 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 30762 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 28965 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.3m/s
90%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Monastery of the Moscow Patriarchate on fire in Zakarpattia: what is knownPhotoDecember 11, 01:49 AM • 21715 views
US House of Representatives approves defense budget: how much will Ukraine getDecember 11, 02:22 AM • 18543 views
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Chornobyl disaster: Russia and US vote againstDecember 11, 02:57 AM • 25780 views
CPD: German counterintelligence records a record level of Russian espionage and sabotageDecember 11, 03:31 AM • 6372 views
A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is knownVideoDecember 11, 04:03 AM • 21522 views
Publications
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 122 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 13761 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 33341 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 34691 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 41410 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Bart De Wever
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
China
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 50 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 19231 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 25152 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 21446 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 29590 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Colombian singer Shakira shared her impressions of a cartoon, but autocorrect changed the title, causing an internet fail. This led to the rapid spread of memes and jokes online.

Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon

The world-famous Colombian singer shared her impressions of the cartoon "Zootopia 2", but autocorrect decided to add a little "spice" and replaced the name of the cartoon with a word that definitely does not fit a children's session. The Internet instantly picked it up. This is reported by UNN with reference to the singer Shakira's Instagram page.

Details

In her post, Shakira wanted to write about "Zootopia 2", but the automatic word replacement made its adjustments. As a result, instead of the name of the cartoon, a completely different word appeared, far from family viewing. Thus, an accident turned into a loud internet fail.

Network users did not hesitate - memes and jokes poured in at lightning speed. And although Shakira did not plan to create a viral trend, it arose by itself.

Additionally

Popular South Korean singer Psy is under police investigation for possible illegal acquisition of psychotropic drugs. He is suspected of violating medical legislation by obtaining medicines through third parties without personally visiting a hospital.

Alla Kiosak

CultureMultimediaUNN Lite
Musician
Trend
Social network