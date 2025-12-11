$42.280.10
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast

Yuriy Duchenko, President of the All-Ukrainian Bakers' Association, said that the Ukrainian bakery market is entering 2026 with high uncertainty. The price of simple bread will remain relatively stable, while high-margin products may rise in price by 10-15% or more than 20% in case of escalation of hostilities or significant power supply disruptions.

How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast

The Ukrainian bakery market enters 2026 with high uncertainty: manufacturers warn of a possible price increase, but its scale depends on factors that are difficult to predict. Yuriy Duchenko, President of the All-Ukrainian Association of Bakers, told a UNN journalist about what bread prices to expect in 2026.

The Ukrainian bread market continues to restructure after price fluctuations and changes in consumer habits. But even despite this, as Yuriy Duchenko notes, some bread products, particularly those with simple recipes, may maintain relative price stability.

If current negative trends continue, the price of bread in Ukraine will rise. However, the high level of uncertainty does not allow for setting precise limits on this growth. According to the Association's forecasts, in 2026, the price of bread with a simple recipe will remain relatively stable

- notes Yuriy Duchenko.

At the same time, manufacturers face constant challenges that directly affect the cost of bread products. That is why, as the representative of the All-Ukrainian Association of Bakers notes, energy stability and the situation at the front will be key factors in pricing.

High-margin products may increase in price by 10-15% under a moderate scenario or by more than 20% in the event of an escalation of hostilities or significant disruptions in energy supply

- emphasizes the president of the All-Ukrainian Association of Bakers.

The industry continues to operate in conditions of instability, which complicates production.

"It should be remembered that the situation remains unpredictable and can change rapidly, both positively and negatively. Therefore, the industry operates in conditions of maximum adaptability, reacting to every change in the environment," Duchenko emphasizes.

The market situation can change under the influence of many factors, some of which are unpredictable. That is why the expert's forecasts remain as cautious as possible.

"Any forecasts are conditional and depend on security, energy, and economic stability. We are closely monitoring the dynamics, but the risks remain high," summarized the president of the All-Ukrainian Association of Bakers.

Recall

In 2025, the bakery products market is undergoing significant changes: demand for sweet and confectionery products is falling, as is demand for wheat bread, while demand for bread with simple recipes and rye-wheat varieties is growing.

Alla Kiosak

