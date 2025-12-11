Change in wind over the Pacific Ocean could trigger record global warming in 2026 – climatologists

A change in the direction of warm winds has been recorded in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, which could signal the beginning of a planetary change in weather conditions and increases the likelihood of El Niño developing in 2026. This causes concern among scientists, as it could lead to a significant warming of the planet and the breaking of global temperature records. This is stated in an article by The Washington Post, writes UNN.

According to climatologist Daniel Swain, if a significant El Niño event develops, global temperatures could be significantly above the long-term average for two years.

Usually, winds blow from east to west (trade winds), but now a so-called westerly wind burst is observed – a temporary change in wind direction from west to east. This change can trigger a transition from the current La Niña phase (cold waters) to the El Niño phase, which means the accumulation of warm ocean waters in the eastern and central Pacific Ocean. These warm waters are eventually transported from the tropics, affecting weather worldwide. If this wind burst causes so-called Kelvin waves, warmer water will reach the eastern Pacific Ocean in early 2026.

According to scientists' forecasts, neutral conditions (without La Niña or El Niño) may develop early next year, and the probability of El Niño will increase, reaching over 40% next summer.

El Niño is the warm phase of a natural climate cycle known as the El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO). It is the most important source of interannual climate variability on Earth.

During El Niño, warmer-than-average ocean waters accumulate in the eastern and central equatorial Pacific Ocean. This heat, transported from the tropics to the poles, globally affects weather patterns, causing rising temperatures, changes in precipitation, and a shift in jet stream winds.

