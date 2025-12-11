$42.280.10
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 9166 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 13010 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
12:12 PM • 12055 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
11:59 AM • 15604 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 14525 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 15471 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 16298 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 35683 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
December 11, 07:59 AM • 21823 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 13017 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent about
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 35686 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join it
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winter
Change in wind over the Pacific Ocean could trigger record global warming in 2026 – climatologists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

A change in the direction of warm winds in the equatorial Pacific Ocean could trigger the development of El Niño in 2026. This could lead to significant global warming and the breaking of global temperature records.

Change in wind over the Pacific Ocean could trigger record global warming in 2026 – climatologists

A change in the direction of warm winds has been recorded in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, which could signal the beginning of a planetary change in weather conditions and increases the likelihood of El Niño developing in 2026. This causes concern among scientists, as it could lead to a significant warming of the planet and the breaking of global temperature records. This is stated in an article by The Washington Post, writes UNN.

Details

According to climatologist Daniel Swain, if a significant El Niño event develops, global temperatures could be significantly above the long-term average for two years.

Ukrainian scientists recorded a temperature anomaly in Antarctica11.12.25, 12:46 • 2392 views

Usually, winds blow from east to west (trade winds), but now a so-called westerly wind burst is observed – a temporary change in wind direction from west to east. This change can trigger a transition from the current La Niña phase (cold waters) to the El Niño phase, which means the accumulation of warm ocean waters in the eastern and central Pacific Ocean. These warm waters are eventually transported from the tropics, affecting weather worldwide. If this wind burst causes so-called Kelvin waves, warmer water will reach the eastern Pacific Ocean in early 2026.

According to scientists' forecasts, neutral conditions (without La Niña or El Niño) may develop early next year, and the probability of El Niño will increase, reaching over 40% next summer.

Reference

El Niño is the warm phase of a natural climate cycle known as the El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO). It is the most important source of interannual climate variability on Earth.

During El Niño, warmer-than-average ocean waters accumulate in the eastern and central equatorial Pacific Ocean. This heat, transported from the tropics to the poles, globally affects weather patterns, causing rising temperatures, changes in precipitation, and a shift in jet stream winds.

2025 could be the second or third hottest year in history - EU scientists09.12.25, 15:49 • 2458 views

Stepan Haftko

The Washington Post