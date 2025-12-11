Ukrainian scientists recorded a temperature anomaly in Antarctica

$42.280.10
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 13201 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
07:59 AM • 13807 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
07:38 AM • 15602 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 25158 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 39734 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 35854 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 36564 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 30718 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 28903 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Popular news
Monastery of the Moscow Patriarchate on fire in Zakarpattia: what is knownPhotoDecember 11, 01:49 AM • 21506 views
US House of Representatives approves defense budget: how much will Ukraine getDecember 11, 02:22 AM • 18324 views
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Chornobyl disaster: Russia and US vote againstDecember 11, 02:57 AM • 25558 views
CPD: German counterintelligence records a record level of Russian espionage and sabotageDecember 11, 03:31 AM • 6080 views
A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is knownVideoDecember 11, 04:03 AM • 21309 views
Publications
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 13214 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 33059 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 34419 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 41124 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3PhotoDecember 10, 12:17 PM • 43815 views
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 19104 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 25022 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 21322 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 29457 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 39123 views
Ukrainian scientists recorded a temperature anomaly in Antarctica

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

Ukrainian meteorologists from the Akademik Vernadsky station recorded that this year the water temperature never dropped below freezing point, which is the first time since 2002. This indicates warming in Antarctica, as the number of days with temperatures below -1.8°C has significantly decreased.

Ukrainian scientists recorded a temperature anomaly in Antarctica

Ukrainian meteorologists from the "Akademik Vernadsky" station have recorded a new climatic anomaly - this year the water temperature has never dropped below the freezing point. This was reported by the National Antarctic Scientific Center on Facebook, writes UNN.

This year, the sea water temperature in the area of our station has never dropped below the freezing point, i.e. -1.8°C (we remind you that salt water freezes at a lower temperature than fresh water)

- the message says.

This happened for the first time in the entire history of sea water temperature observations, which have been ongoing at Vernadsky since 2002.

In 2024 and 2023, the number of days when the temperature dropped below -1.8°C was minimal — 4 and 10, respectively.

This is probably another confirmation of warming in our area of Antarctica. After all, over the last decade, the number of such days exceeded the mark of 40 only once, while over the previous decade it reached even 148

- explained Denys Pishniak, head of the Department of Atmospheric Physics and Geospace of the NASC.

Our polar explorers see the impact of this trend on nature with the naked eye. This Antarctic winter (when it is summer in Ukraine), a stable ice cover did not form around the Argentine Islands, where Vernadsky is located. Therefore, the water area was open for boat trips almost all year round.

Ozone hole over Antarctica shrinks to its smallest since 2019 – scientists call it an "encouraging sign"01.12.25, 20:33 • 3448 views

A similar situation was observed in several previous winters, although before the early 2020s this almost never happened.

Moreover, since the beginning of Ukrainian Antarctic expeditions, the 7 km distance between our Galindez Island and the coast of Antarctica could be covered on skis in winter, crossing the frozen Penola Strait. Now this is impossible. And the last time our polar explorers recorded a sufficient ice thickness for crossing Penola was in 2019

- scientists say.

Previously, a stable ice cover around Galindez was formed by the freezing of drifting iceberg fragments, drifting multi-year and annual ice, and local ice cover. Prolonged frost and cold water "cemented" all this into a surface suitable for movement throughout the entire visible water area.

In recent decades, a stable cover has formed less and less frequently and more fragmented, scientists say.

This year, new ice was only in places between our and neighboring islands, but in small areas and for a short time. Although this is not indicative for the ocean, because desalinated water collects in narrow straits, which freezes faster. We remind you that sea ice is a very important part of the Antarctic ecosystem. In particular, the life of many animals is closely connected with it

- added the scientific center.

Ukrainian icebreaker "Noosfera" delivered international expeditions to the Antarctic station "Vernadsky"05.12.25, 16:05 • 7127 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Animals
Antarctica
Ukraine