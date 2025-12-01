Ozone hole over Antarctica shrinks to its smallest since 2019 – scientists call it an "encouraging sign"

Photo: AP

The ozone hole over Antarctica this year became the smallest and narrowest in the last six years, as reported by the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service. European scientists called this phenomenon an important sign of the ozone layer's recovery and the effectiveness of the global ban on ozone-depleting substances. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Copernicus, the maximum size of the hole in September reached 21 million square kilometers – significantly less than 26 million square kilometers last year. By early Monday, it had completely closed, marking the second consecutive year that the atmospheric gap was smaller and shorter than in 2020–2023.

The earlier closure and relatively small size of the ozone hole this year is an encouraging sign – noted Cams Director Laurence Rouil.

According to him, the results indicate "steady annual progress in the recovery of the ozone layer thanks to the ban on ozone-depleting substances."

