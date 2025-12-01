Ozone hole over Antarctica shrinks to its smallest since 2019 – scientists call it an "encouraging sign"

$42.270.07
48.890.02
ukenru
05:14 PM • 3032 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
03:35 PM • 8234 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
02:52 PM • 11150 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
01:38 PM • 13141 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 16574 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 19127 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 20533 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 37322 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 19631 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 37214 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
0m/s
97%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 22928 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 28815 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 19048 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 17631 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhoto04:00 PM • 8226 views
Publications
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhoto04:00 PM • 8406 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 17725 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 28907 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 37314 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 37207 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Florida
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 19132 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 23014 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 80640 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 57289 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 73583 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

Ozone hole over Antarctica shrinks to its smallest since 2019 – scientists call it an "encouraging sign"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

The ozone hole over Antarctica this year became the smallest in the last six years, reaching 21 million square kilometers. This indicates the recovery of the ozone layer and the effectiveness of the ban on ozone-depleting substances.

Ozone hole over Antarctica shrinks to its smallest since 2019 – scientists call it an "encouraging sign"
Photo: AP

The ozone hole over Antarctica this year became the smallest and narrowest in the last six years, as reported by the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service. European scientists called this phenomenon an important sign of the ozone layer's recovery and the effectiveness of the global ban on ozone-depleting substances. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Copernicus, the maximum size of the hole in September reached 21 million square kilometers – significantly less than 26 million square kilometers last year. By early Monday, it had completely closed, marking the second consecutive year that the atmospheric gap was smaller and shorter than in 2020–2023.

Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian29.11.25, 14:07 • 17807 views

The earlier closure and relatively small size of the ozone hole this year is an encouraging sign 

– noted Cams Director Laurence Rouil. 

According to him, the results indicate "steady annual progress in the recovery of the ozone layer thanks to the ban on ozone-depleting substances."

Everest is no longer the highest: scientists have found giant structures under the Earth that are 100 times taller than it24.11.25, 04:09 • 26329 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Antarctica
Europe