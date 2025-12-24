Kilauea volcano eruption in Hawaii reached over 300 meters high: video

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 218 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 10860 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 10727 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
08:22 AM • 13940 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 31244 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 47500 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 64006 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 70857 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 41846 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 53789 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2.4m/s
65%
764mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Sybiha: Ukraine and Australia coordinated actions to strengthen defense capabilitiesDecember 24, 04:01 AM • 10714 views
Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula regionVideoDecember 24, 04:30 AM • 21323 views
Bypassing Korosten: 15 trains change routes on Christmas EveDecember 24, 06:43 AM • 3926 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 14092 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head KovalenkoDecember 24, 07:35 AM • 15278 views
Publications
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 10873 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 64014 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 39382 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 70863 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 53793 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Nicolas Maduro
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 14166 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 5598 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 32323 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 29465 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 32471 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Gold
Film
Social network

Kilauea volcano eruption in Hawaii reached over 300 meters high: video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

On December 23, a Kilauea volcano erupted in Hawaii, with lava fountains reaching up to 426 meters in height. The force of the eruption disabled a surveillance camera at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Kilauea volcano eruption in Hawaii reached over 300 meters high: video
Photo: wiki/Kilauea

On Tuesday, December 23, the Kilauea volcano erupted in Hawaii, reaching a height of over 1,000 feet, or almost 305 meters. This was reported by UNN with reference to hawaiinewsnow.com.

Details

By 9:45 PM local time, the southern lava fountain had reached a height of 1,400 feet (426 meters). At the same time, the northern fountain reached a maximum height of 920 feet (over 280 meters) shortly after 9:00 PM, but dropped to 700 feet (over 214 meters) shortly before 10:00 PM.

According to scientists monitoring the volcano, the force of the eruption was such that it disabled one of the live observation cameras of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

A video of the volcano eruption appeared online.

Addition

Kilauea volcano is the youngest terrestrial volcano in the Hawaiian Islands and the most active in the world. The height of the volcano is 1247 meters. Its largest eruption occurred in 1959: then lava fountains soared to a height of 600 meters above the lava lake.

Domino Effect: Geologists Unravel Age-Old Mystery of Oceanic Volcanism and Plate Tectonics11/23/25, 5:47 AM • 4815 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Volcanic eruption
Hawaii