Kilauea volcano eruption in Hawaii reached over 300 meters high: video
On December 23, a Kilauea volcano erupted in Hawaii, with lava fountains reaching up to 426 meters in height. The force of the eruption disabled a surveillance camera at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
On Tuesday, December 23, the Kilauea volcano erupted in Hawaii, reaching a height of over 1,000 feet, or almost 305 meters. This was reported by UNN with reference to hawaiinewsnow.com.
Details
By 9:45 PM local time, the southern lava fountain had reached a height of 1,400 feet (426 meters). At the same time, the northern fountain reached a maximum height of 920 feet (over 280 meters) shortly after 9:00 PM, but dropped to 700 feet (over 214 meters) shortly before 10:00 PM.
According to scientists monitoring the volcano, the force of the eruption was such that it disabled one of the live observation cameras of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
A video of the volcano eruption appeared online.
Addition
Kilauea volcano is the youngest terrestrial volcano in the Hawaiian Islands and the most active in the world. The height of the volcano is 1247 meters. Its largest eruption occurred in 1959: then lava fountains soared to a height of 600 meters above the lava lake.
