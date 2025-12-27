Russia has set the task of organizing voting for Ukrainians in the Russian Federation and those in the occupied territories - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia has already set the task of organizing voting for Ukrainians on the territory of the Russian Federation and those who are in the occupied territories. This is done to show that many Ukrainians live in these territories, reports UNN.

First of all, the request and message came from the USA. We know that this was also heard from the Russians before. I always said that I don't cling to the chair, we are ready for this. I am politically ready, but we need to be legislatively ready so that the elections are then recognized as legitimate. - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that security is needed to hold elections.

"There must be a safe sky, and safety everywhere on our territory, at least during the elections, or during a referendum. A referendum is the same as elections. It is the same process - to give people the opportunity to come and vote. It is very important that there is the presence of observers. Everywhere," Zelenskyy added.

According to him, it is important to see what actions Russia is already taking, and what countermeasures our partners should take regarding potential elections.

I had a report from the Foreign Intelligence Service this morning. Russia has already set the task of doing everything possible to allow Ukrainians who are on the territory of Russia, as well as those Ukrainians who are in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine by Russia, to vote. That is, why are they doing this? The task is to raise this issue, that a large number of people live there and they have the right to vote in order to then say that Russia does not recognize these elections. As you can see, Russia does not care how to convey the message about the illegitimacy of the Ukrainian government. - noted the President.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to put a peace plan to a referendum if Russia agrees to a ceasefire for at least 60 days.