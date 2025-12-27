NABU and SAP exposed MPs who received bribes for voting in the Rada

NABU and SAP exposed a criminal group involving people's deputies who systematically received bribes for voting in the Verkhovna Rada. This was reported by the NABU press service, according to UNN.

Details

NABU and SAP, as a result of an undercover operation, exposed an organized criminal group that included current people's deputies of Ukraine. According to the investigation, the group members systematically received undue benefits for voting in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine - the message says.

NABU added that details will be released later.

Recall

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported suspicion of receiving undue benefits to two deputies of the regional and city councils in Volyn Oblast, who, for 30 thousand dollars, were supposed to make decisions that would provide legal grounds for the construction of an apartment building in Lutsk.