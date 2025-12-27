NABU and SAP exposed MPs who received bribes for voting in the Rada

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
08:50 AM • 4132 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayor
06:01 AM • 16836 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 26790 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 62641 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 40956 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 43266 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 58797 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 29251 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 22889 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 20235 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
4.3m/s
77%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New Year: NBU determined the working schedule of the banking system for the holidayDecember 27, 01:32 AM • 17351 views
Ukrainians generated over half a million gun permits via Diia - Ministry of Internal AffairsDecember 27, 02:27 AM • 21783 views
Five injured as a result of night attack on the capital - Kyiv mayor05:42 AM • 16400 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: strikes on high-rise buildings, dormitory and DEPOT, 11 injuredPhoto07:13 AM • 9220 views
As a result of the Russian attack, consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions are without power - Ministry of Energy08:11 AM • 6138 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 30799 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 62641 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 29372 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 58797 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 54981 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhoto07:40 AM • 5620 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 30796 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 15580 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 15142 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 16875 views
Actual
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Social network
MiG-31
Heating

NABU and SAP exposed MPs who received bribes for voting in the Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

NABU and SAP exposed an organized criminal group of current people's deputies who systematically received bribes for voting in the Verkhovna Rada. Details of the undercover operation will be released later.

NABU and SAP exposed MPs who received bribes for voting in the Rada

NABU and SAP exposed a criminal group involving people's deputies who systematically received bribes for voting in the Verkhovna Rada. This was reported by the NABU press service, according to UNN.

Details

NABU and SAP, as a result of an undercover operation, exposed an organized criminal group that included current people's deputies of Ukraine. According to the investigation, the group members systematically received undue benefits for voting in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

- the message says.

NABU added that details will be released later.

Recall

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported suspicion of receiving undue benefits to two deputies of the regional and city councils in Volyn Oblast, who, for 30 thousand dollars, were supposed to make decisions that would provide legal grounds for the construction of an apartment building in Lutsk.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Real estate
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Volyn Oblast
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Lutsk