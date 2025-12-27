$41.930.00
Depends primarily on Trump - Zelenskyy on security guarantees from the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine by the United States depends on President Donald Trump. Ukraine seeks legally binding security guarantees.

Depends primarily on Trump - Zelenskyy on security guarantees from the US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine by the United States depends on President Donald Trump, UNN reports.

Details

First of all, I want to thank the teams and the American team, which was open to discussing security guarantees. Because these are security guarantees that America gives to Ukraine, and not vice versa. Therefore, it is very important for us that there is a signal that we want legally binding security guarantees. And this depends, first of all, on President Trump. The question is what security guarantees President Trump is ready to give to Ukraine.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

President Zelenskyy reported that the United States offered Ukraine 15-year security guarantees, but Ukraine seeks a longer term. He will consider it a success if Trump agrees to this during their meeting.

