Overnight, air defense forces shot down 503 targets: Kyiv region became the main direction of the massive Russian attack

On the night of December 27, the Air Force of Ukraine recorded one of the largest combined attacks on the critical infrastructure of the capital. The enemy launched 559 air attack weapons, including 40 missiles and 519 drones of various types. The main direction of the strike was the Kyiv region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the information of the Air Force.

Details

As of 13:00, air defense units managed to shoot down and suppress 503 targets. Among the destroyed assets:

474 Shahed and Gerbera-type attack UAVs;

6 ballistic and aeroballistic missiles "Iskander-M"/"Kinzhal";

4 cruise missiles "Iskander-K"/"Kalibr";

19 X-101 cruise missiles.

Russian attack on Odesa region: elevator equipment and port infrastructure damaged - Odesa Oblast Military Administration

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.

Statistics of hits and damages

Despite the high efficiency of air defense, 10 missiles and 25 attack drones were recorded to have hit 30 different locations. The falling debris of downed targets caused damage in 16 more places.

One missile did not reach its target on its own, and 15 drones are currently considered lost.

According to the Air Force, individual enemy UAVs may still be in the air, so citizens are urged not to ignore air raid alerts.

Consequences of the attack on Kyiv: one person killed, number of injured rose to 27 - SES