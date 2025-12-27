Overnight, air defense forces shot down 503 targets: Kyiv region became the main direction of the massive Russian attack

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
11:54 AM • 94 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
11:05 AM • 2774 views
Consequences of the attack on Kyiv: one person killed, number of injured rose to 27 - SESPhoto
06:01 AM • 19007 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 28698 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 66190 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 42229 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 44149 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 60273 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 29427 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 23010 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.6m/s
80%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainians generated over half a million gun permits via Diia - Ministry of Internal AffairsDecember 27, 02:27 AM • 23320 views
Five injured as a result of night attack on the capital - Kyiv mayorDecember 27, 05:42 AM • 17638 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: strikes on high-rise buildings, dormitory and DEPOT, 11 injuredPhoto07:13 AM • 10898 views
As a result of the Russian attack, consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions are without power - Ministry of Energy08:11 AM • 8294 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayor08:50 AM • 7642 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 32656 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 66181 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 30655 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 60270 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 56108 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Poland
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhoto07:40 AM • 6692 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 32656 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 16078 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 15637 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 17371 views
Actual
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Social network
MiG-31
Heating

Overnight, air defense forces shot down 503 targets: Kyiv region became the main direction of the massive Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

During the night of December 27, air defense forces shot down 503 out of 559 air targets that were launched at critical infrastructure, mainly in the Kyiv region. 10 missiles and 25 drones were recorded to have hit, causing damage at 30 locations.

Overnight, air defense forces shot down 503 targets: Kyiv region became the main direction of the massive Russian attack

On the night of December 27, the Air Force of Ukraine recorded one of the largest combined attacks on the critical infrastructure of the capital. The enemy launched 559 air attack weapons, including 40 missiles and 519 drones of various types. The main direction of the strike was the Kyiv region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the information of the Air Force.

Details

As of 13:00, air defense units managed to shoot down and suppress 503 targets. Among the destroyed assets:

  • 474 Shahed and Gerbera-type attack UAVs;
    • 6 ballistic and aeroballistic missiles "Iskander-M"/"Kinzhal";
      • 4 cruise missiles "Iskander-K"/"Kalibr";
        • 19 X-101 cruise missiles.

          Russian attack on Odesa region: elevator equipment and port infrastructure damaged - Odesa Oblast Military Administration27.12.25, 10:30 • 1502 views

          The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.

          Statistics of hits and damages

          Despite the high efficiency of air defense, 10 missiles and 25 attack drones were recorded to have hit 30 different locations. The falling debris of downed targets caused damage in 16 more places.

          One missile did not reach its target on its own, and 15 drones are currently considered lost.

          According to the Air Force, individual enemy UAVs may still be in the air, so citizens are urged not to ignore air raid alerts.

          Consequences of the attack on Kyiv: one person killed, number of injured rose to 27 - SES27.12.25, 13:05 • 2786 views

          Stepan Haftko

          War in Ukraine
          Energy
          Air raid alert
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          Power outage
          Blackout
          Electricity
          Kh-101
          "Kalibr" (missile family)
          Kyiv Oblast
          Odesa Oblast
          Ukrainian Air Force
          Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
          Shahed-136
          9K720 Iskander
          Kyiv