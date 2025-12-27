Ukraine proposes step-by-step actions for peace plan to really work - Zelenskyy

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
11:54 AM • 1032 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
11:05 AM • 4530 views
Consequences of the attack on Kyiv: one person killed, number of injured rose to 27 - SESPhoto
December 27, 06:01 AM • 20040 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 29582 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 67854 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 42742 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 44535 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 61000 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 29504 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 23066 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.2m/s
81%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainians generated over half a million gun permits via Diia - Ministry of Internal AffairsDecember 27, 02:27 AM • 24168 views
Five injured as a result of night attack on the capital - Kyiv mayorDecember 27, 05:42 AM • 18365 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: strikes on high-rise buildings, dormitory and DEPOT, 11 injuredPhoto07:13 AM • 11645 views
As a result of the Russian attack, consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions are without power - Ministry of Energy08:11 AM • 9812 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayor08:50 AM • 9376 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 33643 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 67854 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 31370 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 61000 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 56696 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Poland
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhoto07:40 AM • 7294 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 33643 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 16342 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 15904 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 17625 views
Actual
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Social network
Heating
MiG-31

Ukraine proposes step-by-step actions for peace plan to really work - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

President Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is developing a step-by-step plan for the implementation of all peace initiatives. It includes bilateral negotiations on security guarantees with the US and Europe, discussions on the military dimension, and a recovery plan.

Ukraine proposes step-by-step actions for peace plan to really work - Zelenskyy

Ukraine wants to propose a step-by-step approach to make all peace plans truly work. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

Today we have a bilateral track. We are meeting with the US. We are discussing security guarantees between Ukraine and the US. This is one document. We are also discussing security guarantees from Europe. We are discussing the military dimension, which is part of the security guarantees. Fourth, we are discussing a prosperity plan – a recovery plan that will include many documents. Fifth, what we want to discuss with the president is a plan of sequential actions. That is, we want to propose a step-by-step approach to make all the plans I have already mentioned truly work. They will discuss it with the Russians, and we will get feedback.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine by the United States depends on President Donald Trump.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine