Ukraine proposes step-by-step actions for peace plan to really work - Zelenskyy

Ukraine wants to propose a step-by-step approach to make all peace plans truly work. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Today we have a bilateral track. We are meeting with the US. We are discussing security guarantees between Ukraine and the US. This is one document. We are also discussing security guarantees from Europe. We are discussing the military dimension, which is part of the security guarantees. Fourth, we are discussing a prosperity plan – a recovery plan that will include many documents. Fifth, what we want to discuss with the president is a plan of sequential actions. That is, we want to propose a step-by-step approach to make all the plans I have already mentioned truly work. They will discuss it with the Russians, and we will get feedback.