Russian stocks collapsed after Ukraine's strikes on strategic airfields of the Russian Federation - Russian media

Against the background of massive attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russian strategic air bases on June 1, shares of Russian companies fell sharply. This is reported by Russian "Media", writes UNN.

Details

According to the information, as of 15:52 Moscow time, Gazprom's shares lost 3.1%, Sberbank and VTB - 2.3% each, Rosneft - 1.9%. Novatek's quotations fell by more than 3%, and Severstal (-2.8%) and Norilsk Nickel (-2.7%) shares also fell significantly.

According to investment banker Yevhen Kogan, the strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which hit four air bases in the Murmansk, Ryazan, Irkutsk and Ivanovo regions, took place on the eve of the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations scheduled for Monday in Istanbul. As a result, investors are nervous that the next meeting may be disrupted or end in nothing.

It is reported that Ukrainian strikes have also increased uncertainty regarding the future meeting of the Central Bank on the rate, which will take place on June 6. According to MMI analysts: the probability of easing monetary policy, which the market hopes for, is decreasing.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that strategic aviation is massively burning in Russia as a result of a large-scale special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine called "Pavutyna".

As a result of this special operation, the SBU hit 41 aircraft of the strategic aviation of the Russian Federation, and prepared it for more than a year and a half.