In a large-scale special operation, a cybercriminal network from the Russian Federation that infected 300,000 computers worldwide has been exposed

$41.500.06
46.930.01
ukenru
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 61642 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 71530 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 56317 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 71234 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 63904 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 51848 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 51216 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46734 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 167608 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 67420 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.5m/s
63%
747mm
Popular news

Caused a fatal accident and convinced the police that she was not behind the wheel: a driver was detained in Kyiv

May 23, 05:34 PM • 6240 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 11927 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 8232 views

Ukrainian veteran Serhiy Yanyuk is on hunger strike on Maidan in Kyiv for the fourth day: what he demands

May 23, 06:37 PM • 8364 views

Explosions again in Kyiv: Ukrainian capital under combined enemy attack, air defense is working

09:59 PM • 16333 views
Publications

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 61642 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 167608 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 262570 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 342390 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 329751 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Rustem Umerov

Vitali Klitschko

Andrii Sybiha

Kanye West

Actual places

Kyiv

Turkey

Kyiv Oblast

Europe

Istanbul

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 4872 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 8286 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 11974 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 24035 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM • 26740 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Telegram

BM-30 Smerch

Fox News

In a large-scale special operation, a cybercriminal network from the Russian Federation that infected 300,000 computers worldwide has been exposed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 470 views

An international special operation has exposed a Russian network of hackers who infected more than 300,000 devices in various countries. Among the suspects are Russians and a Ukrainian, the investigation is ongoing.

In a large-scale special operation, a cybercriminal network from the Russian Federation that infected 300,000 computers worldwide has been exposed

Law enforcement officers from Great Britain, the USA, Canada, Germany, France, Denmark and the Netherlands, during a large-scale international special operation, exposed and partially neutralized a Russian cybercriminal network that infected computers with Qakbot, Danabot, Conti and other malicious programs. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication The Guardian.

Details

It is noted that hackers from Russia and related structures infected more than 300,000 devices in the USA, Europe, Australia, Poland, India and Italy. The purpose of the attacks is data theft, blackmail, as well as cyber espionage against government, diplomatic and military institutions. Part of the stolen information was stored on servers in Russia.

The indictment states that the virus was advertised on Russian-language criminal forums, and also had a "spy version used to attack military, diplomatic, governmental and non-governmental organizations.

- the publication says.

International investigators have identified 37 people, 20 of whom have been put on the international wanted list. The US has also charged 16 hackers, including the organizers of the Qakbot and Danabot malicious networks.

The list of suspects includes: Rustam Gallyamov (Moscow), Oleksandr Stepanov (pseudonym JimmBee) and Artem Kalinkin (Onix) from Novosibirsk, as well as Ukrainian Roman Prokop, who is considered a member of Qakbot. International investigators stated that most of the suspects are citizens of Russia. 

The investigators are paying special attention to Russian Vitaliy Kovalev, who, according to the German police, is behind the Conti group. German investigators call him one of the "most successful blackmailers in the history of cybercrime". 

Operation Endgame, led by Germany, has been ongoing since 2022. According to German investigators, despite the low probability of extradition of the defendants from Russia or Dubai, their identification and exposure have already dealt a powerful blow to the cybercriminal landscape.

The investigation is ongoing. In the USA, a reward of 10 million dollars has been announced for information that will help detain the leaders of Conti.

Let us remind you

Russian military intelligence hacked security cameras on the EU borders, stole passwords and carried out cyberattacks to disrupt the supply of Western aid to Ukraine, British intelligence reports.

In Britain, almost half of young people would prefer a world without the internet20.05.25, 14:32 • 2364 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the WorldTechnologies
The Guardian
Dubai
Australia
India
Denmark
Canada
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Europe
Germany
Netherlands
United States
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$107,481.70
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,522.48