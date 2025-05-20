$41.580.08
Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer
02:05 PM • 108 views

12:52 PM • 14921 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

12:13 PM • 17021 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

11:15 AM • 41973 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

May 20, 07:47 AM • 39948 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 143799 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 91741 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 154554 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

May 19, 03:26 PM • 109870 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 266809 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Two-thirds of the fighting is in three directions: map from the General Staff

May 20, 05:24 AM • 23137 views

Russians attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson in the morning: there are injured

May 20, 05:39 AM • 47559 views

93 out of 108 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

May 20, 05:59 AM • 63933 views

Tesla's largest investor dumped a large stake in the automaker, calling for a sell-off

May 20, 06:47 AM • 44674 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 78099 views
12:52 PM • 14914 views

11:15 AM • 41968 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 143794 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 128706 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 154151 views
Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 78190 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 69065 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 66560 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 150751 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 153493 views
In Britain, almost half of young people would prefer a world without the internet

 • 1278 views

The study showed that most young people in Britain feel worse after using social media. They support restricting access to certain websites and programs.

About 50% of young people in Britain would prefer to live without the Internet. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, according to the study, almost 70% of people aged 16 to 21 feel worse after spending time on social media. Half would support a "digital curfew" that would limit their access to certain applications and websites after 10 p.m., while 46% said they would rather be young in a world without the Internet at all.

It is reported that a quarter of respondents spend four or more hours a day on social media, and 42% of respondents admitted that they lied to their parents about what they do online.

In Tajikistan, criminal liability for likes and reposts on social media has been abolished. 15.05.25, 09:36

42% said that while online, they lied about their age, 40% admitted to having a fake or "one-time" account, and 27% said they pretended to be someone else entirely.

During the study, conducted by the British Standards Institute, 1,293 young people were interviewed. The results of the study showed that 27% of respondents shared their location on the Internet with strangers.

In the same survey, three-quarters of respondents said that they started spending more time online due to the pandemic, and 68% said that they believe that time spent online harms their mental health.

Andy Burrows, CEO of the suicide prevention charity Molly Rose Foundation, said that "it is clear that young people are aware of the risks online, and moreover, they want technology companies to take measures to protect them."

The EU will tighten the rules for children's use of the Internet and social networks. 20.05.25, 13:30

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldTechnologies
The Guardian
