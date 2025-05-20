About 50% of young people in Britain would prefer to live without the Internet. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, according to the study, almost 70% of people aged 16 to 21 feel worse after spending time on social media. Half would support a "digital curfew" that would limit their access to certain applications and websites after 10 p.m., while 46% said they would rather be young in a world without the Internet at all.

It is reported that a quarter of respondents spend four or more hours a day on social media, and 42% of respondents admitted that they lied to their parents about what they do online.

In Tajikistan, criminal liability for likes and reposts on social media has been abolished.

42% said that while online, they lied about their age, 40% admitted to having a fake or "one-time" account, and 27% said they pretended to be someone else entirely.

During the study, conducted by the British Standards Institute, 1,293 young people were interviewed. The results of the study showed that 27% of respondents shared their location on the Internet with strangers.

In the same survey, three-quarters of respondents said that they started spending more time online due to the pandemic, and 68% said that they believe that time spent online harms their mental health.

Andy Burrows, CEO of the suicide prevention charity Molly Rose Foundation, said that "it is clear that young people are aware of the risks online, and moreover, they want technology companies to take measures to protect them."

The EU will tighten the rules for children's use of the Internet and social networks.