In Tajikistan, criminal liability for likes and reposts on social media has been abolished.

The President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, has signed a law abolishing criminal penalties for reactions on social media. This is reported on the president's website, reports UNN.

On May 14, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Leader of the Nation, the Honorable Emomali Rahmon, signed the laws adopted and supported by the Majlisi Namoyandagon and the Majlisi Milli of the Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan. - the message says.

Among them is the law "On Amendments to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Tajikistan", which abolishes criminal liability for posting a like or other sign on social networks.

It is noted that the adopted laws are aimed at ensuring sustainable socio-economic development of the country and the well-being of citizens.

Previously, in Tajikistan, for a simple "like" or repost under materials that the authorities classified as terrorist or extremist, one could receive up to 15 years of imprisonment.

Such strict rules have been in effect since 2018 - then, the formulations that concerned public calls for terrorism and its justification on the Internet were added to Articles 179 and 307 of the Criminal Code.

