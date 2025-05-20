The EU will tighten the rules for children's use of the Internet and social networks.
The European Union is preparing new rules for using the Internet. This will strengthen restrictions on children's use of social media due to the consequences of prolonged use of so-called "screen time."
Details
The document, to which the publication refers, indicates that the EU member states advocate the introduction of pan-European control over the protection of children on the Internet.
The proposal is being promoted by Greece, and it has already received the support of the digital industry leaders of France and Spain.
The countries want Brussels to establish a pan-European age of digital maturity, below which minors will need parental consent to enter social networks. That is, children will not be able to automatically access any of the most popular applications, such as TikTok, Instagram and Snaft.
The proposal is to be discussed by EU digital technology ministers at a meeting in early June. This is happening against the background of the change of the country that will chair the EU Council. Denmark will head the body's activities for the next six-month term.
Protecting our children online will be a key priority for Denmark's upcoming EU presidency
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has also previously stated that she supports a ban on social media for children under the age of 15.
The proposal was sent to other countries on Thursday asking for support ahead of the Council meeting.
Addition
European capitals are unhappy with the pace at which Brussels regulators are taking action in an attempt to prevent children from being harmed by excessive use of so-called "screen time." Protecting minors from harm and risks online "requires collective action at the European level," the sentence reads.
As a result, the European Union will become a global leader in banning children from using social media as part of a new proposal that is gaining momentum in Brussels.
The problem has attracted particular attention around the world after Australia set a minimum age of 16 for registering accounts on certain social media sites later this year.
France is tightening the ban on mobile phones in secondary schools. Students will have to hide their devices in lockers all day to promote well-being and academic success.