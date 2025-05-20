The EU will tighten the rules for children's use of the Internet and social networks.

$41.580.08
50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear
07:47 AM • 16742 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

05:58 AM • 100686 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts In recent weeks, the "Yabko" network, which sells Apple equipment, has been at the center of attention. The company is accused of having tax debts of almost UAH 100 million and of attempting to appropriate the logo of the American giant Apple. In particular, the American company filed a complaint with the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) against "Yabko" due to similarities in the logo. Who owns this network? What is known about its tax debts? Lobbying in the AMCU In February 2024, Apple Inc. filed a complaint with the AMCU against "Yabko" LLC and "Apple Juice" LLC (both companies are part of the "Yabko" network). The American company believes that the Ukrainian retailer is using a logo that is confusingly similar to the Apple trademark. According to Apple Inc., "Yabko" is using someone else's trademark, which contains images similar to Apple's protected trademarks. This, according to the American company, may mislead consumers. The AMCU has already launched an investigation into this case. If the committee finds a violation, "Yabko" may be forced to change its logo and pay a fine. Tax debts In addition to the logo scandal, "Yabko" is also accused of having tax debts. According to media reports, the company owes the state almost UAH 100 million. In February 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches in "Yabko" offices in Kyiv as part of an investigation into tax evasion. According to the SBU, the company's officials evaded paying taxes on a large scale. The investigation is ongoing. If the company's guilt is proven, its officials may face criminal liability. Who is behind "Yabko"? The "Yabko" network is owned by Ukrainian businessman Filip Hrushko. He founded the company in 2017. Before "Yabko," Hrushko was engaged in the sale of Apple equipment through other companies. In particular, he was the founder of "iLand" LLC and "iPeople" LLC. Hrushko positions "Yabko" as an official Apple reseller in Ukraine. However, the American company has not officially confirmed this status. "Yabko" today Today, "Yabko" is one of the largest retailers of Apple equipment in Ukraine. The network has dozens of stores in Kyiv and other cities. The company offers a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and accessories. "Yabko" also provides warranty and post-warranty service for Apple equipment. Despite the scandals and investigations, "Yabko" continues to operate in the Ukrainian market. The company plans to further expand its network and increase sales.

May 19, 07:07 PM • 73414 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 139988 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 102520 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 248624 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 128636 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 353274 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 97995 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 79480 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

The EU will tighten the rules for children's use of the Internet and social networks.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

The European Union is preparing new rules for using the Internet. This will strengthen restrictions on children's use of social media due to the consequences of prolonged use of so-called "screen time."

The EU will tighten the rules for children's use of the Internet and social networks.

The European Union is preparing new rules for using the Internet, which will strengthen the mass restriction of children's use of social networks amid concerns about the consequences of spending too much time online. This is reported by POLITICO, reports UNN.

Details

The document, to which the publication refers, indicates that the EU member states advocate the introduction of pan-European control over the protection of children on the Internet.

The proposal is being promoted by Greece, and it has already received the support of the digital industry leaders of France and Spain.

The countries want Brussels to establish a pan-European age of digital maturity, below which minors will need parental consent to enter social networks. That is, children will not be able to automatically access any of the most popular applications, such as TikTok, Instagram and Snaft.

Radicalization of children is growing in Europe due to online content13.04.25, 15:12 • 7821 view

The proposal is to be discussed by EU digital technology ministers at a meeting in early June. This is happening against the background of the change of the country that will chair the EU Council. Denmark will head the body's activities for the next six-month term.

Protecting our children online will be a key priority for Denmark's upcoming EU presidency

- said Danish Minister for Digital Affairs Caroline Stage Olsen.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has also previously stated that she supports a ban on social media for children under the age of 15.

The proposal was sent to other countries on Thursday asking for support ahead of the Council meeting.

Addition

European capitals are unhappy with the pace at which Brussels regulators are taking action in an attempt to prevent children from being harmed by excessive use of so-called "screen time." Protecting minors from harm and risks online "requires collective action at the European level," the sentence reads.

France is concerned about the promotion of anorexia in TikTok under #SkinnyTok22.04.25, 23:45 • 9977 views

As a result, the European Union will become a global leader in banning children from using social media as part of a new proposal that is gaining momentum in Brussels.

 The problem has attracted particular attention around the world after Australia set a minimum age of 16 for registering accounts on certain social media sites later this year.

Let us remind you

France is tightening the ban on mobile phones in secondary schools. Students will have to hide their devices in lockers all day to promote well-being and academic success.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the WorldTechnologiesEducation
Australia
European Union
Brussels
France
Greece
Spain
