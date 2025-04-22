France is concerned about the promotion of anorexia in TikTok under #SkinnyTok

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
06:22 PM • 14040 views

05:32 PM • 25257 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 61187 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 75363 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 96820 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 154315 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 119252 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226188 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 118888 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85233 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Publications
Exclusives
In Ukraine, Member of Parliament Mykola Zhyk, who previously represented the Party of Regions, has died at the age of 48.

April 22, 12:07 PM • 13746 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 62925 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 39730 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 12467 views

Reserve+ will now send notifications if a person liable for military service is wanted by the TCC - Ministry of Defense

04:39 PM • 17793 views
"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 124623 views
Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

03:52 PM • 12162 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 12477 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 45158 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 36929 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 82597 views
France is concerned about the promotion of anorexia in TikTok under #SkinnyTok

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

French officials are concerned about the spread of a dangerous trend on TikTok that promotes anorexia. This creates harmful perceptions of the body among young people, especially teenagers.

France is concerned about the promotion of anorexia in TikTok under #SkinnyTok

French officials are concerned about the TikTok trend of promoting anorexia under #SkinnyTok, as it shapes harmful perceptions of the body in children and young people. This is reported by The Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

The French authorities believe that such content poses a real threat to the mental and physical health of adolescents. Especially alarming is the ability of social media algorithms to target such videos specifically at a vulnerable audience – those who already have certain difficulties with self-perception and eating behavior. 

The relevant services of France, in particular the supervisory body Arcom, have already started collecting information about the scale of this phenomenon. The issue has reached the level of the European Union, as the norms of the Digital Services Act are violated, which obliges Internet platforms to take care of the safety of minors.

Medical workers who face the consequences of such trends every day are sounding the alarm. According to them, the number of requests with symptoms of eating disorders is increasing.

In France, it is estimated that about 40,000 people suffer from anorexia, and the vast majority of them are teenagers.

Although TikTok claims to be taking measures to remove harmful content and implement warnings, experts consider these steps insufficient. The French government emphasizes that tech giants must not only react, but also actively participate in prevention, because it is about the safety of children.

Add

Last year in Zurich, a 12-year-old child was seriously injured in a crush when TikToker Oracle dropped 24,000 Swiss francs from a drone in a park.

In Switzerland, a child was injured in a stampede when a well-known tiktoker gathered followers and dropped cash from a drone13.05.24, 17:26 • 24739 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

HealthNews of the World
TikTok
European Union
France
Brent
$67.33
Bitcoin
$91,127.20
S&P 500
$5,284.53
Tesla
$237.88
Газ TTF
$34.24
Золото
$3,387.92
Ethereum
$1,694.47