In Switzerland, a child was injured in a stampede when a well-known tiktoker gathered followers and dropped cash from a drone

In Zurich, Oracle, a tech ticker, dropped 24 thousand Swiss francs from a drone in a park. After an announcement on social media, hundreds of people gathered near Lake Zurich to catch the money. As a result of the stampede, a 12-year-old child was seriously injured by a sharp object. UNN writes about this with reference to Bild.

In one of the parks in Zurich, a tiktoker known as Oracle scattered 24 thousand Swiss francs in 10-franc bills from a drone and reported it to his followers.

Hundreds of people gathered on the shores of Lake Zurich to catch the bills he threw. During the stampede, the 12-year-old schoolboy was seriously injured by a sharp object and was rushed to the hospital. The prosecutor's office launched an investigation into the circumstances under which the child was injured.

The action could also lead to problems for Oracle itself, as the event was not coordinated with the authorities. According to eyewitnesses, Oracle was in the park during the rally, wearing his distinctive golden mask. His identity remains unknown.

