Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 73224 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105577 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148539 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152733 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249307 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173860 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165154 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148283 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225327 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113040 views

In Switzerland, a child was injured in a stampede when a well-known tiktoker gathered followers and dropped cash from a drone

In Switzerland, a child was injured in a stampede when a well-known tiktoker gathered followers and dropped cash from a drone

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24713 views

In Zurich, a 12-year-old child was seriously injured during a stampede when an Oracle ticker dropped 24,000 Swiss francs from a drone in a park.

In Zurich, Oracle, a tech ticker, dropped 24 thousand Swiss francs from a drone in a park. After an announcement on social media, hundreds of people gathered near Lake Zurich to catch the money. As a result of the stampede, a 12-year-old child was seriously injured by a sharp object. UNN writes about this with reference to Bild.

Details

In one of the parks in Zurich, a tiktoker known as Oracle scattered 24 thousand Swiss francs in 10-franc bills from a drone and reported it to his followers.

Hundreds of people gathered on the shores of Lake Zurich to catch the bills he threw. During the stampede, the 12-year-old schoolboy was seriously injured by a sharp object and was rushed to the hospital. The prosecutor's office launched an investigation into the circumstances under which the child was injured.

The action could also lead to problems for Oracle itself, as the event was not coordinated with the authorities. According to eyewitnesses, Oracle was in the park during the rally, wearing his distinctive golden mask. His identity remains unknown.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council will cooperate with the administration of the TikTok social network to counteract the spread of Russian propaganda online.

News of the World
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
tiktokTikTok
bildBild
switzerlandSwitzerland

