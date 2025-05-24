$41.500.06
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Russian troops advanced near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

The Russian army has achieved success near three settlements in Donetsk region. DeepState analysts recorded the advance of the occupiers near Popovo Yar, Dachne and in Romanivka.

Russian troops advanced near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState

On Friday, May 23, the DeepState monitoring project team reported on the successes of the Russian army in Donetsk region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the OSINT project.

Details

According to analysts, the advance of the occupiers was recorded near three settlements in the Donetsk region.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Popovo Yar, Dachne and in Romanivka," DeepState said in a statement.

Recall

On May 22, Russian occupiers advanced in two more directions in the Donetsk region – in the areas of Yablunivka and Nadiivka.

Combined shelling of Kyiv: many injured, fires and damage in several areas (UPDATING)24.05.25, 01:19 • 3128 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Donetsk Oblast
