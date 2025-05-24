Russian troops advanced near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState

On Friday, May 23, the DeepState monitoring project team reported on the successes of the Russian army in Donetsk region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the OSINT project.

Details

According to analysts, the advance of the occupiers was recorded near three settlements in the Donetsk region.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Popovo Yar, Dachne and in Romanivka," DeepState said in a statement.

Recall

On May 22, Russian occupiers advanced in two more directions in the Donetsk region – in the areas of Yablunivka and Nadiivka.

Combined shelling of Kyiv: many injured, fires and damage in several areas (UPDATING)