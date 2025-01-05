“Mufasa: The Lion King” leads the box office in 2025

Although Mufasa has been topping Sonic the Hedgehog for most of the holiday season, the new film based on the story of a wise and courageous lion named Mufasa is now set to become “the first three-day weekend movie” to reach the top of the box office, Variety reports.

Details

“Mufasa: The Lion King, which took first place with an estimated $168.7 million after three weeks in theaters.

The animal musical directed by Barry Jenkins has exceeded $150 million in North America and is among the top 15 highest-grossing domestic releases of 2024.

Recall

“Mufasa: The Lion King” and ‘Sonic the Hedgehog Movie 3’ continue to lead the charts and attract family audiences.

Also, UNN reported that ChatGPT, Gemini, Llama 3, and Claude neural networks have compiled a list of the best movies to watch on Christmas. The selection includes classic comedies, animations, and romantic stories that create a festive mood.