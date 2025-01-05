“Mufasa: The Lion King” leads the box office in 2025

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Kyiv  •  UNN

 98073 views

The movie “Mufasa: The Lion King” grossed $168.7 million in three weeks of release. The animal musical by Barry Jenkins is among the top 15 highest-grossing releases of 2024 in North America.

Although Mufasa has been topping Sonic the Hedgehog for most of the holiday season, the new film based on the story of a wise and courageous lion named Mufasa is now set to become “the first three-day weekend movie” to reach the top of the box office, Variety reports. 

Details

“Mufasa: The Lion King, which took first place with an estimated $168.7 million after three weeks in theaters.

The animal musical directed by Barry Jenkins has exceeded $150 million in North America and is among the top 15 highest-grossing domestic releases of 2024.

Recall

 “Mufasa: The Lion King” and ‘Sonic the Hedgehog Movie 3’ continue to lead the charts and attract family audiences.

Also, UNN reported that ChatGPT, Gemini, Llama 3, and Claude neural networks have compiled a list of the best movies to watch on Christmas. The selection includes classic comedies, animations, and romantic stories that create a festive mood.

