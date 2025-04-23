Kanye West fled to Spain to confess to a sexual relationship with his brother: the rapper's wife went with him

Kanye West's wife, Bianca, decided to support her husband in the wake of his shocking statement about having sex with his own brother. She went with her husband to Spain to publish a video in which the rapper confesses to a dark past.

This is reported by UNN with reference to DailyMail.

Details

West shocked fans when he announced on Twitter that he was releasing a song called "Cousin," which was inspired by a relative serving a life sentence for "killing a pregnant woman."

This song is called COUSIN about my cousin who is serving a life sentence for killing a pregnant woman a few years after I told him we wouldn't "look at dirty magazines together anymore- he wrote.

Kanye has mentioned his imprisoned cousin before, but never named him, only saying that he went to jail at the age of 17.

After the release of the song, a tweet appeared on the rapper's page that he had oral sex with his cousin when he was a child. West also blames himself for the deviant behavior of his relative.

Maybe, in my egocentric mess, I felt guilty for showing him these dirty magazines when he was 6, and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had playboy magazines, but the magazines I found at the top of my mom's closet were different. My name is Ye, and I sucked my cousins until I was 14. Tweet sent- West explained.

Kanye West and his wife fled to Spain

Before making the shocking statement, West and his wife went to Spain to avoid excessive attention. According to the publication, sources close to the couple said that Bianca Censori is "fully supportive of West."

Kanye and Bianca went to Spain to release this video because they knew it would get a lot of attention. Bianca fully supports him in this. What Kanye did was incredibly brave and will help a lot of people- DailyMail sources said.

The song's message addresses those who have experienced sexual abuse in childhood - something that happens all too often in families but is never discussed. It will help many people who suffer in silence, and she is proud of him- they added.

On April 21, while walking before the trip to Spain, Censori showed off her long legs, which she emphasized with a transparent outfit. In the paparazzi photo, Bianca looks rather sad.

