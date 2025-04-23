A car exploded in Kyiv: explosives experts and dog handlers are working at the scene
Kyiv • UNN
A car exploded in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, fortunately, no one was injured. A police investigation team, explosives experts and dog handlers are working at the scene.
A car exploded in the Podilskyi district of the capital, operatives, explosives technicians and dog handlers are working at the scene, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.
As a result of the incident, no one was injured. A team of investigators, explosives technicians and police dog handlers are working at the scene
Police officers are clarifying all the circumstances and questioning eyewitnesses. The issue of legal qualification is being decided. Details to follow.
Explosion in Odesa: an unknown object detonated, three cars damaged20.02.25, 17:52 • 35553 views