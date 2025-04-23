A car exploded in Kyiv: explosives experts and dog handlers are working at the scene

$41.520.14
A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details
03:00 PM • 10878 views

02:18 PM • 29929 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 26741 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 48159 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 31864 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 31333 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 29576 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 34277 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 43893 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 67959 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

April 23, 06:22 AM • 65686 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 67058 views

Russian drone attack on bus in Marganets: 9 dead and 32 injured, investigation launched

April 23, 08:25 AM • 22465 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 43090 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 25853 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

03:29 PM • 2966 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 9548 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 34838 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 34349 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 64207 views
A car exploded in Kyiv: explosives experts and dog handlers are working at the scene

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3224 views

A car exploded in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, fortunately, no one was injured. A police investigation team, explosives experts and dog handlers are working at the scene.

A car exploded in Kyiv: explosives experts and dog handlers are working at the scene

A car exploded in the Podilskyi district of the capital, operatives, explosives technicians and dog handlers are working at the scene, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

As a result of the incident, no one was injured. A team of investigators, explosives technicians and police dog handlers are working at the scene 

- the statement reads.

Police officers are clarifying all the circumstances and questioning eyewitnesses. The issue of legal qualification is being decided. Details to follow.

Explosion in Odesa: an unknown object detonated, three cars damaged20.02.25, 17:52 • 35553 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
Brent
$65.69
Bitcoin
$93,186.70
S&P 500
$5,391.57
Tesla
$254.56
Газ TTF
$34.11
Золото
$3,292.86
Ethereum
$1,794.98