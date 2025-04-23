A car exploded in Kyiv: explosives experts and dog handlers are working at the scene

A car exploded in the Podilskyi district of the capital, operatives, explosives technicians and dog handlers are working at the scene, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

As a result of the incident, no one was injured. A team of investigators, explosives technicians and police dog handlers are working at the scene - the statement reads.

Police officers are clarifying all the circumstances and questioning eyewitnesses. The issue of legal qualification is being decided. Details to follow.

Explosion in Odesa: an unknown object detonated, three cars damaged