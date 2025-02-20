Explosion in Odesa: an unknown object detonated, three cars damaged
Kyiv • UNN
An unknown object exploded in Odesa, damaging three cars. Explosive experts and investigators are working at the scene, no one was injured.
An explosion has occurred in Odesa - an unknown object detonated, damaging three cars, UNN reports, citing the police of Odesa region.
Three cars were damaged as a result of the detonation of an unknown object. Fortunately, no one was injured
Explosive experts, forensic experts, investigators and police officers are working at the scene. All circumstances are being established.
