Explosion in Odesa: an unknown object detonated, three cars damaged

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 31059 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 52752 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100336 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 58394 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113258 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100158 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112493 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116638 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150769 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115137 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 57565 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107481 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 70138 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 33476 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 58973 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100343 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113265 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150771 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141605 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174047 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 25924 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 58973 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133325 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135210 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163586 views
Explosion in Odesa: an unknown object detonated, three cars damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35102 views

An unknown object exploded in Odesa, damaging three cars. Explosive experts and investigators are working at the scene, no one was injured.

An explosion has occurred in Odesa - an unknown object detonated, damaging three cars, UNN reports, citing the police of Odesa region.

Three cars were damaged as a result of the detonation of an unknown object. Fortunately, no one was injured 

- the police said.

Explosive experts, forensic experts, investigators and police officers are working at the scene. All circumstances are being established.

The explosion occurred near a catering establishment in Mykolaiv: 2 dead, 8 injured14.02.25, 15:55 • 26490 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
mykolaivMykolaiv
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising