Explosion in Odesa: an unknown object detonated, three cars damaged

An explosion has occurred in Odesa - an unknown object detonated, damaging three cars, UNN reports, citing the police of Odesa region.

Three cars were damaged as a result of the detonation of an unknown object. Fortunately, no one was injured - the police said.

Explosive experts, forensic experts, investigators and police officers are working at the scene. All circumstances are being established.

