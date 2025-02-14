The explosion occurred near a catering establishment in Mykolaiv: 2 dead, 8 injured

An unknown object exploded near a catering establishment in Mykolaiv, killing two people and injuring eight others, the Mykolaiv regional police reported, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, on February 14, around 14:00, an explosion of an unknown object occurred on Pohranichna Street near a catering establishment. The explosion killed two people. According to preliminary information, eight more people were injured," the police said.

Investigators from the regional police department, criminalists, explosives experts, the Security Service of Ukraine, rescuers and medics are currently working at the scene.

