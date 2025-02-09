In Sumy, a 13-year-old boy who brought home parts that looked like an engine was injured in an explosion

In Sumy, a 13-year-old boy was hospitalized as a result of an explosion of an object he found on the street and brought home. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Sumy region, UNN reports.

In Sumy, a 13-year-old boy brought home some engine-like parts he found on the street. After a while, one of these items exploded. The child was injured and hospitalized, - the statement said.

Details

An investigative team and police explosives experts were working at the scene to establish all the circumstances and the origin of the explosive," the statement said.

The police urge citizens to be careful and explain to children the danger of such finds. If you find a suspicious object, you should immediately inform the police by calling 102.

Recall

In Korotych village, Kharkiv district , a 10-year-old boy died due to the explosion of an unknown explosive object in a private house.

