Trump threatens Musk with "serious consequences" if he supports Democrats.

US President Donald Trump has warned of "serious consequences" for technology magnate Elon Musk if he starts funding the Democratic Party. This was reported by NBC News, UNN informs.

Details

"If he does, he will face very serious consequences," the head of the White House said in an interview with the publication.

Trump also said he has no intention of restoring relations with the businessman. According to the US President, he is too busy with other matters. He also accused Musk of "disrespecting the office of the president."

I think it's very bad because he is very disrespectful. You can't disrespect the office of the president - Trump noted.

He emphasized that he has no desire to improve his relationship with Musk.

Context

According to NBC News, the billionaire plans to "go all the way" and "will definitely support the Democrats if necessary." This was stated by the businessman's advisor on condition of anonymity.

Let us remind you

The President of the United States Donald Trump has actually confirmed the deterioration of his relationship with businessman and billionaire Elon Musk, saying that he is "very disappointed" in him. This happened after Musk left his top advisory post in the White House and subsequently opposed the US President's massive tax and budget package.

Trump said that Musk had gone crazy and took away his mandate, which forced everyone to buy his "unnecessary" electric cars. To which Elon Musk said that Trump is lying, noting that "it is sad", and launched a vote on the creation of a new party.

Musk stated that "it's time to drop a really big bomb" and accused US President Donald Trump of being in the "Epstein files".

On Thursday, shares of Tesla fell by $150 billion due to a public dispute between Trump and Musk.

