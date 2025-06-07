Trump threatens Musk with "serious consequences" if he supports Democrats.

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
03:01 PM • 21932 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

02:43 PM • 57341 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 35307 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 57521 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 62012 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 46053 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 150234 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 111773 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 158529 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94307 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2m/s
62%
749mm
Popular news

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 93709 views

Bad weather in Poland left almost 30,000 people without electricity

June 7, 10:44 AM • 33034 views

Defense forces hit a locomotive with a column of occupiers' equipment: minus 13 tanks

June 7, 10:57 AM • 17524 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 68025 views

Strike on the children's railway in Kharkiv: a young manager died, four more employees were injured

06:07 PM • 13514 views
Publications

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 150234 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 144169 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 144693 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 188647 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 232254 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 68172 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 93859 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 158529 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 139894 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 180177 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

Trump threatens Musk with "serious consequences" if he supports Democrats.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2694 views

Donald Trump warned Elon Musk about the consequences if he financed the Democratic Party. Trump also accused Musk of disrespecting the office of the President of the United States.

Trump threatens Musk with "serious consequences" if he supports Democrats.

US President Donald Trump has warned of "serious consequences" for technology magnate Elon Musk if he starts funding the Democratic Party. This was reported by NBC News, UNN informs.

Details

"If he does, he will face very serious consequences," the head of the White House said in an interview with the publication.

Trump also said he has no intention of restoring relations with the businessman. According to the US President, he is too busy with other matters. He also accused Musk of "disrespecting the office of the president."

I think it's very bad because he is very disrespectful. You can't disrespect the office of the president

- Trump noted.

He emphasized that he has no desire to improve his relationship with Musk.

Context

According to NBC News, the billionaire plans to "go all the way" and "will definitely support the Democrats if necessary." This was stated by the businessman's advisor on condition of anonymity.

Let us remind you

The President of the United States Donald Trump has actually confirmed the deterioration of his relationship with businessman and billionaire Elon Musk, saying that he is "very disappointed" in him. This happened after Musk left his top advisory post in the White House and subsequently opposed the US President's massive tax and budget package.

Trump said that Musk had gone crazy and took away his mandate, which forced everyone to buy his "unnecessary" electric cars. To which Elon Musk said that Trump is lying, noting that "it is sad", and launched a vote on the creation of a new party.

Musk stated that "it's time to drop a really big bomb" and accused US President Donald Trump of being in the "Epstein files".

On Thursday, shares of Tesla fell by $150 billion due to a public dispute between Trump and Musk.

"Big mistake": Vance reacted to Musk and Trump's public quarrel07.06.25, 19:44 • 3478 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Democratic Party (United States)
White House
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9