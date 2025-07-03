An explosion occurred in Odesa amid a ballistic missile threat 3 July 2025
An explosion was recorded in Odesa after a ballistic missile threat was announced. Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov confirmed the information.
An explosion is heard in the city!
Earlier, the mayor of Odesa warned about the threat of ballistic missiles.
Additionally
As reported by UNN, amid the announced conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, an air raid alert was declared in several regions due to a ballistic threat.