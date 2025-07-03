An explosion occurred in Odesa amid a ballistic missile threat 3 July 2025

An explosion occurred in Odesa amid a ballistic threat. This was reported by Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, according to UNN.

An explosion is heard in the city! - Trukhanov reported.

Earlier, the mayor of Odesa warned about the threat of ballistic missiles.

Russia struck Odesa port with Iskander missile: number of wounded rose to six

Additionally

As reported by UNN, amid the announced conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, an air raid alert was declared in several regions due to a ballistic threat.