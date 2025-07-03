$41.810.01
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
08:45 AM • 71371 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Russia struck Odesa port with Iskander missile: number of wounded rose to six

Kyiv • UNN

 • 629 views

A Russian Iskander missile hit the pier of Odesa seaport on June 3. Two people were killed, six were wounded, including Syrian citizens. Port infrastructure was damaged.

Russia struck Odesa port with Iskander missile: number of wounded rose to six

This afternoon, on June 3, a Russian Iskander missile hit the area of one of the berths of the Odesa Sea Port. Two people were killed and six more were injured. This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, writes UNN.

This afternoon, an Iskander missile hit the area of one of the berths of the Odesa Sea Port. At that moment, people were working at the berth, unloading metal from a foreign vessel under the flag of Sao Tome and Principe. Two people died. One of them is a docker-mechanic, the other is a truck driver. Sincere condolences to the families of the victims

- the message says.

Kuleba also added that six more people were injured. Among them are employees of one of the port operators, a driver. Two more are Syrian citizens, crew members of a civilian vessel. People are provided with all necessary assistance.

Infrastructure facilities were also damaged: gantry cranes, equipment, warehouses.

Russia has been shelling our ports for the fourth year in a row. It hits infrastructure that connects Ukraine with the world. At people who ensure the operation of critical facilities every day. At civilians. This shelling is another proof that Russia is purposefully trying to destroy our transport hubs, export capabilities, and the lives of peaceful citizens

- Kuleba wrote.

He emphasized that free and safe navigation should be the norm, not an exception. There must be a strong international reaction. The world cannot leave targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure unanswered.

Reminder

An explosion was heard in Odesa, said Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov. This happened after the night drone attack on July 3, which damaged a high-rise building and resulted in casualties.

On the night of July 3, Odesa suffered a drone attack, which led to significant damage to a residential high-rise building.

Rescuers freed 10 people, including two children, who were trapped on the upper floors of the building damaged by Russian shelling. 50 residents were evacuated, four were injured, three were hospitalized.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Syria
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine
Odesa
