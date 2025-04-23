The US has a better understanding of Russia's position on Ukraine - Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States has a better understanding of Russia's position on Ukraine, but Americans want to understand Ukraine's position as well. Rubio said this in an interview with The Free Press, reports UNN.

I hope that we can achieve something quickly, and I remain hopeful that we can do something, because this is a terrible war and it must end, because there is no military solution to this war, there is no military solution to this war. We need to be frank. You know, Russia will not conquer the whole of Ukraine, and Ukraine will not push them back to the positions of 2014. I would say that we are trying to understand what Russia's position is. We have a better understanding of this now, because we have actually spoken to them after 3 years without communication. - said Rubio.

He added that it is also important to understand what Ukraine's position is and to find out whether these parties are in the same information field at all, because so far they seem to be from completely different worlds.

"We have done everything possible. We have put a lot of time and energy at the highest level of our government. We will be ready to continue to do so as long as there is a realistic way forward. If at some point we decide that we are too far apart and not moving enough, we may have to move on to other priorities, because there are many important events happening in the world. We must be optimistic. We must be ready - as we are - to do everything possible to bring both sides closer together. I hope we can succeed, but ultimately it is not up to us. It is up to Russia and Ukraine. They have to make a decision about what they are willing to get closer to, and we have to start seeing progress," Rubio said.

Let us remind

A meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers from the coalition of the willing countries took place in London. The Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and the Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov took part in it from Ukraine.