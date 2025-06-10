The new round of negotiations between the USA and Russia will take place in Moscow in the near future - the Russian ambassador

Russia and the United States have made a preliminary decision to move consultations on eliminating "irritants" in bilateral diplomatic relations from Istanbul to their capitals, and a new round of such negotiations will take place in Moscow in the near future. This was stated in an interview with Russian media by the Russian Ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, reports UNN.

I have already said that the "recovery" of Russian-American relations is still far away, and the process itself is difficult and hampered not only by opponents of the White House in the form of the "deep state", but also by "hawks" in Congress, where a stable anti-Russian lobby has developed - said Darchiev.

He also stated that negotiations between the delegations of the Russian Federation and the United States should take place in the near future.

It is important, however, that there is still forward movement, although completely reversible, and it is measured by such a tangible result as the preliminary decision taken during the last round of consultations on April 10 this year in Istanbul to move them to their capitals. I can confirm that the next round of negotiations between the delegations will take place in Moscow in the near future - added Darchiev.

