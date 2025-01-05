Italian PM Meloni meets informally with Trump at his golf club

On Saturday, January 4, in Florida, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited US President-elect Donald Trump during an informal meeting at his golf club. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the meeting strengthens the hopes of Maloni's supporters that the conservative Italian prime minister will become Trump's ally in Europe.

Much of that role would involve mediating tensions between other European leaders and Mr. Trump, who has threatened to start a trade war with the continent as well as reduce American support for some NATO countries and Ukraine in its war with Russia - the statement said.

The agenda for Saturday's meeting is not known for certain, but observers expected the two leaders to discuss the following issues.

Another possible theme, according to observers, is the detention in Iran of the well-known Italian journalist Cecilia Sala. This happened a few days after Italy arrested an Iranian suspected of supplying components for drones to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard at the request of the United States. Iran regularly detains foreigners and dual nationals to exchange them for money and people.

