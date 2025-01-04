Italian Prime Minister calls Musk a “brilliant man” despite recent scandals surrounding him

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 70975 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154013 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130866 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138250 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136306 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175248 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111436 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167260 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104599 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113994 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134869 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134084 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 60758 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103313 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105510 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 153983 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175229 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167247 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194850 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183974 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134084 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134869 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144154 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135703 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152787 views
Italian Prime Minister calls Musk a “brilliant man” despite recent scandals surrounding him

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24888 views

George Meloni called Elon Musk a “brilliant man” and “a great personality of our time.” The Italian prime minister criticized those who changed their attitude to the billionaire because of his position.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has spoken about her relationship with American billionaire Elon Musk, calling him a "brilliant man," despite his controversial statements he has made recently.  She said this in an interview with Corriere della Sera, UNN reports.

We are definitely two people who have a great relationship. Elon Musk is a brilliant man, and it's always very interesting to deal with him,

- She said.

As Meloni noted, Elon Musk is "a great personality of our time" and "an extraordinary innovator who always looks to the future.

At the same time, the Italian prime minister acknowledged that there are some things in which she and Musk differ.

I think it is natural to have a dialog with him. Of course, there are things in which our views are more similar, there are things in which we are more distant, but this does not interfere with communication. And I am quite amused by those who yesterday praised Musk as a genius, and today paint him as a monster, just because he chose the "wrong" side of the barricades,

- added the head of the Italian government.

Recall

In 2024, articles about Elon Musk received 1.03 billion views, which is 120% more than in 2023. His figures are three times higher than the total traffic of nine other top CEOs.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
giorgia-meloniGiorgia Meloni
elon-muskElon Musk
italyItaly

