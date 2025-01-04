Italian Prime Minister calls Musk a “brilliant man” despite recent scandals surrounding him

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has spoken about her relationship with American billionaire Elon Musk, calling him a "brilliant man," despite his controversial statements he has made recently. She said this in an interview with Corriere della Sera, UNN reports.

We are definitely two people who have a great relationship. Elon Musk is a brilliant man, and it's always very interesting to deal with him, - She said.



As Meloni noted, Elon Musk is "a great personality of our time" and "an extraordinary innovator who always looks to the future.

At the same time, the Italian prime minister acknowledged that there are some things in which she and Musk differ.

I think it is natural to have a dialog with him. Of course, there are things in which our views are more similar, there are things in which we are more distant, but this does not interfere with communication. And I am quite amused by those who yesterday praised Musk as a genius, and today paint him as a monster, just because he chose the "wrong" side of the barricades, - added the head of the Italian government.

Recall

In 2024, articles about Elon Musk received 1.03 billion views, which is 120% more than in 2023. His figures are three times higher than the total traffic of nine other top CEOs.