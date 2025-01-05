Ukrainian Armed Forces confirm shooting down of over 60 “Shahed” militants in 9 regions of Ukraine

The enemy attacked with Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, and Orel.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

As of 09.00, 61 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Dnipro, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytsky regions. No hits were recorded. - reports the press service of the Air Force.

It is noted that on the night of January 5, 2025 (from 19.00 on January 4), the enemy attacked with 103 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, and Orel.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

Separately, it is stated that 42 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (i.e., without negative consequences).

Recall

On the Donetsk-Horlivka highway, a drone strike on a civilian car killed a freelance correspondent for Izvestia, Alexander Martemyanov. A correspondent for RIA Novosti and four other media workers were also injured.

