Ukrainian Armed Forces confirm shooting down of over 60 “Shahed” militants in 9 regions of Ukraine

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 58412 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149963 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128802 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136332 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134872 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172593 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110932 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165205 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104514 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132158 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131084 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 45834 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101042 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103272 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149967 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172597 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165208 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192904 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182077 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131084 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132159 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143361 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134940 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152096 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces confirm shooting down of over 60 “Shahed” militants in 9 regions of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63865 views

At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 103 drones from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo and Orel. The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 61 Shaheds, and another 42 enemy imitator drones were lost in the area.

The enemy attacked with Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, and Orel.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

As of 09.00, 61 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Dnipro, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytsky regions. No hits were recorded.

- reports the press service of the Air Force.

It is noted that on the night of January 5, 2025 (from 19.00 on January 4), the enemy attacked with 103 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, and Orel.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

Separately, it is stated that 42 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (i.e., without negative consequences).

Recall

On the Donetsk-Horlivka highway, a drone strike on a civilian car killed a freelance correspondent for Izvestia, Alexander Martemyanov. A correspondent for RIA Novosti and four other media workers were also injured.

Russia announces attack on rocket engine plant: what is known04.01.25, 09:37 • 33796 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

